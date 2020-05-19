The inaugural season of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s Varsity Esports League has hit its midseason stride and all signs point to the island being able to field a bigger league next time around.

The Gaming Geckos are currently reigning supreme, sitting at a 5-0 record. In Monday evening’s matchup, the Geckos beat the Southern Sonar 2-1. The Geckos’ top player Matthew “Mattchu” Fernandez did damage right off the bat.

A forfeit by the Sonar handed GW the team win and the lone undefeated status at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a crossover game that features characters from Nintendo franchises including Pokémon, Super Mario and Donkey Kong.

“GW's team is showing they have what it takes to be consistent and sharpen their school through the series,” said Tegan Brown of Varsity ESports.

The Geckos unbeaten season is even more impressive because they started off a man down, said ISA esports commissioner Ken San Nicolas.

While all the matches have been great experiences, GW coach Tony Whatley II said their best matchup came Friday evening against the Tiyan Ronins. Both teams came in to the ring holding zero losses.

“Tiyan had a huge advantage as they have the best player in the league with Renin,” he said, referring to Krispin ‘Renin’ Catt, who is currently undefeated in eight back-to-back matches and is ranked No. 8 in the Top 10 Best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on island.

“My best player, Mattchu, faced Renin and was bested in two rounds with no third,” he said, adding it came down to his next two players – Logan “Premium Emu” Wramp and Donavin “Mask3dNit3” Muna – to carry the load.

Wramp came very close to losing both of his matches, Whatley said, but came in clutch, knocking out his opponents to give GW the second victory.

Tied at 1-1, Whatley admitted he was a bit nervous, with his newest player, Muna, closing out.

“Unlike Matt and Logan, he's relatively new to competitive Smash Bros. play, so I did not know how he would hold up,” Whatley said. “But he showed me and everyone else watching that he was a big-time player, defeating his opponent in two rounds with two big punches. … he secured our victory over Tiyan and helped us keep our undefeated record.”

Whatley said Muna’s decisive wins have earned him the moniker “Big Punch Don” – a nod to his game play that defeated the Tiyan powerhouse.

A growing industry

With the dearth of sports due to the pandemic and social-distancing guidelines, the esports league has finally been able to move from discussion to reality, much to the delight of the island’s gamers. Esports is among the fastest growing sporting industries in the nation, and Guam is just now joining the bandwagon. The league’s players currently compete in Super Smash Bros. in its initial season with the intent to grow in its sophomore year.

“That’s my hope … that this will open the floodgates,” said Whatley on how the league will continue to grow.

League commissioner San Nicolas said it’s apparent that esports is a feasible reality.

“In fact, it could be done every quarter,” San Nicolas said. “The pandemic has forced us to utilize a very isolated approach towards how we institute the program, but it has certainly illustrated that there is a way to create an esports program in the public schools whilst still keeping the health and wellness of our students as a priority.”

So far, the league has been great, Whatley said. “I’m loving every minute of it not just because my team is winning, but also the competition is fierce and engaging and it gets our kids excited.”

Like any sport, Whatley is seeing the positives since the season started.

“The vibe is spirited. I’ve seen kids from different teams just chatting and playing with each other on their own volition,” he said. “They’re really bonding and forming friendships over this, and that’s a beautiful thing.”