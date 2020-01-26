Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.

Jalana Jade Garcia just finished her first semester at Division I Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland where she plays on the women’s rugby team. Garcia is just a year removed from a signing ceremony at George Washington High School that included the retiring of her #35 girl’s rugby jersey.

Garcia said she understands how difficult it can be to leave island.

Initially, she had no intention of going to college, with military the route she chose to help follow her interest in nursing. But her competitive fire and skill on the pitch couldn’t go unnoticed and when presented with the chance to play college rugby she couldn’t say no.

“If you have the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, take it,” Garcia said. “If you work hard in everything that you do, you’ll accomplish the goals that you set for yourself.”

It’s about pushing forward, Garcia said.

“I even thought to myself that it wasn’t possible, but here I am now pursuing a dream that I didn’t think could be possible.”

Garcia has been a star on all things gridiron on Guam – whether football, soccer or rugby. She says rugby is her favorite because it blends all three sports into one competitive arena.

In high school, there was no one better that Garcia, who led the Geckos to four straight Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school rugby titles and was named to the All-Island team all four years.

It was an MVP performance for the Guam U19 National Team at the Hong Kong All Girls Rugby Tournament in March of 2018 that caught the attention of Mount St. Mary’s coaches.

“Doors open and close … at the end of the day it’s your own life and you make the decisions for yourself,” acknowledged Garcia. “Just don’t hold back.”

The transition wasn’t an easy one – adapting to a new team, the 15’s format … and the weather.

“The weather here is different,” laughed Garcia.

She also had to learn “15-a-side” rugby which features more players on the field. At the outside center and wing positions, she quickly grew into an integral part of a young team, finishing the season with 20 tries in nine games (5-4), helping The Mount to the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) Tier II semifinals.

One of the highlights of the fall season was having her family watch her first college game via live stream.

“I’m always nervous for every game, but the first game is what I was most nervous about … my family was watching me on live stream and I didn’t want to mess up in any way,” divulged Garcia.

Garcia responded with a vintage performance, scoring the decisive try late in the second half on the way to a 19-17 victory over American International.

“When I scored my first try, I was happy and humbled at the same time. I couldn’t have scored my first try if it wasn’t for my teammates and for us to play as a team,” credited Garcia.

Garcia is also seeking a major in nursing and appreciates the opportunity she has been presented on and off the field, adding, “The environment reminds me of home and the education is great. I’m really grateful to be attending school at the Mount and playing at the collegiate level.”

Every time she steps on the field, Garcia said she knows she is representing her island and thinks about her friends and family on Guam.

“I just want to keep pushing hard for myself, my family, and everybody else on Guam,” expressed Garcia who is preparing for the collegiate spring 7’s season.

“Every game that I play, I don’t only play for myself and for my family, but I also play for my island.”