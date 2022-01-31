On Guam, Jalana Garcia was a force to be reckoned with on the soccer pitches and the rugby field. Athletic and confident, the George Washington Gecko was a beast on the field – defensively or offensively – she created havoc and made an impact.

As a member of the Mount St. Mary’s rugby squad, Garcia continues to make an impact, most recently named National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) All-American Honorable Mention as announced by the league office. The last time a Mountaineer received the honor was in 2019. Only 21 athletes are recognized at the Division I level – Garcia was the only Mountaineer to make the list. The Mount, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, currently is a D1-AA school and competes in the Chesapeake Collegiate Rugby Conference (CCRC).

“Being selected for honorable mention for NIRA D1 is truly an honor because the tier itself is very competitive and there are many girls who are just as talented or above my caliber of play,” Garcia said. “So, being able to receive this type of a recognition for the first time means a lot to me.”

Head Coach Farrah Douglas commended the impact Garcia has on the field.

“Jalana has a strong presence on defense, characterized by tenacity, physicality and an unrelenting determination to turn the ball over making her a menace at the breakdown," Douglas in an interview on the Mountaineers website.

She cited her experience in international competition and a natural aptitude for the game as a reason why Garcia continues to pose a threat to other teams.

“Her experience representing Guam on the international stage for 7s and a natural aptitude to go beyond the defense make Jalana dangerous attacking threat in open field,” Douglas said. “She is a game changer for the Mount and an amazing all-around athlete. In 2020 she was named a Top 10 Guam multi-sport athlete of the 2010 decade.” In the season, Garcia finished with two tries. Her first came against Harvard in the season opener and the second against Sacred Heart. On defense, she played a key role, creating one turnover for her opponents and making 10 positive tackles throughout the season.

While others may look at stats, Garcia prides herself on her ability to push regardless of the score.

“I know what I play for and, I know every time I step out on that field that I bring the people who I play for on my back with me,” she said.

A junior at the Mount, Garcia said she’s looking forward to her spring season and has been working ensuring she’s physically able to handle the physicality of the game and ready to handle the mental challenges that are sure to come up.

“The expectations that I have for myself and my teammates is to mentally and physically prepare for this 7s season and to play more as a cohesive group and not forget the reason why we all play the game,” she said.

She thanked those who have stuck by her, adding her “deepest gratitude to my family, friends, coaches, and loved ones for believing in me and being my number one supporters from near and far.”

