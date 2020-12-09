Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on Father Duenas Memorial School senior Elijah Garrido. This story is part of a larger series on high school athletes on island hoping to get the opportunity to level up and play collegiate sports.

With nearly a year of rehabilitation and training behind him, Father Duenas senior Elijah Garrido is eyeing the next level in sports, eager to fly and test his mettle on the field of competition.

Tearing his ACL as a junior, Elijah Garrido focused his efforts on getting through surgery and strengthening his body through rehab. Sidelined, he was his team’s No. 1 cheerleader as the Friars tore through the island basketball scene, scooping up all the titles for 2020 – GSPN preseason tourney, Kanto Plains Classic in Tokyo, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Guam Basketball Confederation Island Championships.

Sitting on the bench with crutches might be the bane of every athlete’s existence. But talk with Elijah Garrido and he will tell you he’s blessed in many ways – from his Friar brotherhood and a strong family network to a team of people who armed him with the tools necessary to make the transition back to competitive sports and eventually, he hopes, the collegiate level.

The timing of his surgery worked out, allowing him to beat the travel bans and quarantines, he said, adding that even the pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of sports allowed him to work on his skills and train without distraction.

“A lot of things went in my favor when they could have easily gone the other way,” he said.

Elijah Garrido is part of a growing wave of high school athletes looking to play at the collegiate level. To that end, Elijah Garrido's parents have invested time and effort to ensure their son gets the exposure and competition to raise his skill level.

A family's support

"When our son first told us that he wanted to be as good as he can be in basketball and volleyball, we did our best to give him the tools necessary so he can have that option. He was always self-driven, but we committed to his training,” father Al Garrido said of his son’s aspirations.

The family ensured they supported Elijah Garrido as he played on the junior national teams for both sports. To ensure he could elevate his game against better competition, Elijah Garrido attended skills camps in the U.S., including the Point Guard College, which is one of the biggest and most well-run camps, with sessions held nationwide.

Getting their son the necessary training and competition meant sacrifice and a huge time investment from the family. Elijah’s mother, Natasha Garrido, said the investment and time may not translate into a guarantee, but that doesn’t diminish the life lessons that have been learned and earned on the field of competition.

“We were never guaranteed of anything. So, we did all of that, because we knew sports was a tool to teach dedication, failure, success, heartbreak, friendship, loss … the entire gamut of experiences that he would need to have encountered to help build a strong resilient person,” Natasha Garrido said. “We did sacrifice, but we made sure to double up on the sacrifice. … A lot of it was time. We had to invest quality time in our children. Sometimes it was tough, but time is really all we’ve got to give and we have no regrets.”

The definition of a scholar-athlete

Exemplifying the ideals of a scholar-athlete, Elijah Garrido maintains an A average while juggling a full training load in case island sports start up again.

Grounded in faith and armed with a religious and disciplined work ethic, Elijah Garrido has applied to several colleges. His academics will open the door, however, an athletic opportunity – volleyball or basketball – would be a dream for him, he said,

So far, the 17-year-old has applied to schools in Texas, Oregon and Colorado. Self-driven and resourceful, Elijah Garrido is doing the leg work himself and reaching out to coaches for the schools he’s applied to.

“Portland was one of the first places I applied to, and I am interested in there because I may have an opportunity to play collegiate basketball,” he said.

The feedback has been positive, but Elijah Garrido is keeping his options open.

A testament to his selfless nature and his upbringing on Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, Elijah Garrido also submitted his application to the Air Force Academy.

“Based off the experiences I’ve had there and people that I have met both there and here on Guam that are serving, to be able to become a U.S. airman would be an honor,” he said.

As for his major, Elijah Garrido is considering a major in pre-med, but admits to an interest in pharmaceuticals and pathology.

“The knowledge of the diseases that affect the people around us and the different medications that could be used to treat them has always stuck out to me, and I’ve decided that I could possibly expand my fascination with them into a proper education and, eventually, a job,” he said.

For now, the senior continues to work and grind – relying on his work ethic to get him to the next level. To up his competition, he’s started training with the Guam National team when possible.

“It’s been going well,” he said. “I’m doing a lot of faster-paced drills on court and I can feel my fitness getting closer and closer to 100% of where I was at last year.”

For his family, the support and the time involved are nonissues – they’ll be there helping him to achieve his dreams, regardless if it’s college, leveling up in sports or a career in the military.

“When you’re talking about investing in your children, it’s always worth it. We only have one short lifetime to impress upon our children the life skills we want them to take into their own lives. We focus on God, family, work/school and friends,” said Natasha Garrido.

"Elijah has always had a good world perspective. We believe that all of that starts in the home. He understands the importance of God and family over everything and if you focus on those things, the rest is all just a bonus," Al Garrido added.