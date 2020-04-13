Tiyan High School Titans setter GaryNoah Ericsson and the other 17 players on the boys volleyball team had put in the work and were ready to work toward their first-ever title. In years past, they came close, but with laser focus and a drive to get past the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, 2020 was to be their year.

They felt it. They believed it, and nothing was going to get in their way.

“For me, I just pushed my team even harder than we have before,” Ericsson said. “The drive I had to win was really shown, and I know my teammates know this, too.

“I’m a player that really hates to lose, even if it’s to my own team, like when we scrimmage each other, I wouldn’t want to lose. I’m very competitive.

“Looking at the years where we could have won, and we didn’t, made me realize that we needed to push harder than we had before, especially since we lacked height, and we lacked some of the skill sets. I just tried to bring my team together to work on that whenever we could.”

Fueled by a bitter defeat

Falling to Harvest in a dynamic five-set match in the 2019 semifinals was the catalyst that pushed the Titans to elevate their game. But the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Titans, especially the two handfuls of graduating seniors, will never feel the exhilaration of winning a championship and hoisting the trophy high above their heads in victory.

“The boys were really excited for the season, especially my seniors,” said head coach Rod Pama. “I think I have 10 seniors on my roster. They were so excited to showcase their talent.

“It’s just disappointing that they’re unable to do that right now. But, hopefully, when things settle down. They can do that and showcase that talent over a summer league, or something like that.”

After the 2019 playoff loss to Harvest, Tiyan vowed to work hard in the offseason and strive for the championship.

“After tears are shed, the boys still have an objective, to continue to play hard, and go out there with a respectable, heads-up manner,” Pama said. “After that … heartbreaking loss against Harvest, the boys still huddled together, and even with tears in their eyes, they came out with their heads up and gained positives with how much they love each other and love being part of this brotherhood. …

“After that season, the boys still wanted to put in work throughout the summer. And, that’s what we did.”

A chance to grow

For Pama, not being able to compete is disappointing, but he told his team to learn from the experience, explaining there are things more important than winning a title.

“They’re disappointed, they’re saddened, but this is our new reality,” Pama said. “I think that what I’ve tried to instill with the boys is that the work is still continuous. This is just a roadblock.

“This is what I try to instill with the seniors this year: ‘If they’re unable to showcase their skills on the court, they can showcase their skills in teaching, in coaching, in helping the younger kids develop.’

“Giving back is something I emphasize with the boys. If there’s any way they can give back to the younger generation, I think that it’s worth more than holding up a trophy high.

“I’ve coached for many years, and just to see young athletes succeed in life, and being a leader, and as a coach, is far more rewarding than winning championships.”

Still too fresh

But for Ericsson, and all 12th grade students on island and throughout the world, the pain of dealing with the loss is too fresh to convert into positives. For student-athletes, whose fourth quarter was stolen from them by an invisible killer, school closures and social distancing rules, it hurts too much to think ahead.

“Honestly, it was like putting salt on a wound,” said Ericsson, explaining how he felt and still feels.

“It really hurt. It was enough that school got canceled, and I couldn’t see my friends consistently. And now, to hear that volleyball has been canceled, it broke my heart knowing that I don’t get a chance to play my last year, or get a chance to make a championship.”

Ericsson, with six other siblings and his parents in the house, and multiple distractions to occupy his time, wishes the nightmare would just go away.

But with all the distractions, and finishing his AP literature and honors precalculus classes online, Ericsson hopes life will return to normal. Even with a love-filled chaotic home, and skateboarding, a newfound passion, he sees his days as fruitless and dull.

“It’s honestly really boring,” he said. “We have to find stuff to keep ourselves busy. It kind of gets repetitive throughout the day.

“Me and my brothers, we all picked up skating, and that’s what we’re doing. We have this little area outside our house where we go out and skate around.”

For an elite athlete such as Ericsson, stimulating the mind and body has been challenging, but anything that takes his mind off the season is a welcome alternative.

“I’m trying to not focus on it. I’m trying to keep myself distracted with the things I have here,” he said. “If I focus on it too much, it brings me down. I don’t want that to happen.”

Ericsson knows that the cancellation of school and sports was the right call, but he struggles to accept the decisions.

“It happened for a reason, I guess,” he said. “It’s better that they canceled the season, rather than to keep it going and have people possibly get infected with the virus.

“It’s just coming to terms with me not being able to play.”

A family apart

For the Titans, not playing volleyball is about more than missed bumps, sets and spikes, more about the high-fives, hugs and cheers, it’s about not seeing each other every day. It’s about not being with their brothers and their second father.

“For me, ... it became like a family,” Ericsson said. “We all became brothers. We trust each other on and off the court. The bond we made was like an actual family. We all got to know each other on a personal level. It wasn’t just like a school sport to us anymore.

“Even coach Pama, the way he taught us, and the way he treated us, too, brought us really close together. He is like a second father to all of us. We can all say that proudly, with no hesitation.”

With decades of coaching experience, Pama knows that for a team to be successful, they have to form a family and trust each other’s every move. It’s something that he teaches and is embraced by his players, and they know that he is always there to offer advice and help them through hard times.

“We developed a very important family atmosphere, especially with the boys,” Pama said. “It’s something that we’ve instilled with the boys throughout the years because many of them came from the program at (Luis P. Untalan Middle School)."

Pama, unable to see his players due to the limits of quarantine and essential travel, reaches out to them to make sure they are training, keeping in shape and healthy. He has always been there for his team, he said, and nothing has changed.

“The boys can reach out to me if they are having issues with school, especially with school,” Pama said. “I’m supportive with what they have to do to stay on top of things as far as academics. I’m a teacher first,” he added, a social studies teacher at Untalan Middle School.

Pama, more than a coach, knows his job reaches far beyond what happens on a volleyball court.

“I try to instill with them the values that we haven’t achieved greatness until you do great things in the community,” he said. “When we go out there and represent our school, we try to demonstrate good sportsmanship and a good attitude.”

Not just for girls

Before Ericsson was introduced to volleyball in middle school, he thought the sport wasn’t for him. He had watched it on television, but he remembers it as a female-dominated sport.

“I started thinking that it was a girls sport, that it’s not for me,” he said. “But, after my first practice, it was automatic.

"I just fell in love with the sport. ... You really learn to trust all six of these players.”

As time passed, and he grew bigger and stronger, and became more competitive, Pama groomed Ericsson into one of the island’s most respected setters.

“He is amazing,” Pama said. “If he really pushes, he has the potential to play college. He is probably one of the most coachable and diverse players I have.

“He may not have the height as his brother did last year, … but Gary can swing on the right. He can be a tremendous outside hitter. He is amazing defensively, and is a very smart setter. …

“I haven’t had a setter like that in a long time. I was blessed to have a lot of great setters, but over the years, about 20 years of coaching volleyball, he’s one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

But, for any setter to be successful, they need to have reliable finishers. For Ericsson, he has Calib Naputi and Trever Martinez.

“No matter what set I give him (Naputi); it could be the worst set possible; it could be the best set possible, he’ll always find a way to get it back in the court, without complaining,” Ericsson said. “Even if he (Martinez) makes mistakes, he’ll tell us and prove to us that he’ll get the point. I don’t have to worry about those two.

“I trust them.”

Ericsson, with a new appreciation of time and living every day to the fullest, has more than enough time for reflection and offers advice to the next generation.

“Don’t take your time for granted,” he said. “Always try to make your most out of it. You never know when something like this will happen.

“For those in sports, aim for that goal you’ve been wanting to accomplish, ever since. Put in the work, show your effort, and never give up. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t be what you want to be.

“Make your own story.”