In an effort to cultivate young talent and keep continuity throughout the national program, the Guam Basketball Confederation recently launched their newly organized Junior National Basketball Program.

Designed to develop young basketball talent year round, GBC identified more than 100 prospects between the ages of 14-16. To augment player skills, strength and conditioning sessions, the program will aim to manage overall player development and audit player growth and improvement on a regular basis.

“We are not only interested in players who have shown talent and skill at a young age, but also who exemplify strong work ethic, teamwork, respect, and good character on and off the court. We want to give the elite young players in Guam program every opportunity we can to achieve success,” stated Guam Basketball Development Officer Dom Sablan.

While COVID-19 has presented an unusual challenge, Sablan said, it’s imperative that the program continue to move forward.

Players were contacted over the last week in an effort to lay the foundation for the first junior program under the GBC umbrella.

With COVID-19 still a concern, safety protocols will be put in place, and Calvo said, once all logistics are finalized, summer training can begin for the identified talents.

While the talent identification and player development is part of GBC’s overall vision for developing youth players, there are also several tournaments slated for later this year and early 2021 for the athletes to strive for.

All FIBA competitions are currently on hold, GBC President EJ Calvo said, “However, our Junior National Teams must prepare the best we can to compete again soon. Summer training is crucial for young players, and we will do our part to help guide and motivate these future stars of Guam basketball.”

Young athletes looking forward to the experience

With plans slowly solidifying for training and prospect emails going out, some young athletes who have been tapped as future prospects for the junior program say they’re eager to finally hit the gym.

Junior point guard Mia Taitano said representing Guam at the next level is worth the time and sacrifice it takes to compete against top-caliber competition in the region.

Taitano, who played for Academy of Our Lady of Guam, competed with the U17 Guam team in New Caledonia at the U17 Oceania Championships against elite players from Australia, New Zealand and other countries in the Pacific rim. Though only a junior, Taitano is hoping to eventually compete collegiately, using her national experience as a platform to improve her skills and expand her game play.

“The competition is an eye opener for what you’d be competing against if you are vying to play at the collegiate level,” she said, stressing the honor of wearing Guam on her jersey and representing her family and island at international competitions. “They are usually bigger, stronger, faster, and more talented. It really builds my confidence so that when I play a game here, I already know my capabilities.”

Junior sharpshooter EJ Cruz agreed with Taitano’s assessment, adding “Nationals is the highest level of basketball we have on Guam and it means a lot to be able to go out and represent the rock.”

Cruz, who suited up for the Southern High Dolphins, said the competition athletes will face makes for a “crazy experience.”

“You compete against the best of the best. Not only that, the height difference is ridiculous,” he said. “You come across future professional players and you can kind of see where you stand in terms of skill.”

Both compare the sacrifice and time spent to a grind that you have to embrace and love because the game is fun to play.

“It means a lot to be selected,” Cruz said. “I feel like i’ve been doubted many times … and to know that my hard work is paying off is a big confidence booster.”

Leveling up

Father Duenas sophomore Blaise Ada got his first taste of international competition at 13, playing in the U15 competition.

For the young guard, it’s another opportunity to see where he stands and if the offseason grind has paid off.

“What I’m looking forward to is meeting new people from different countries and playing against them. I also want to see how I stack up against other top players in Oceania,” he said. “Now that I’m 15, I’ll have a chance to test my skills against others my age vs being so much younger last time.”

The competition is unparalleled for athletes from Guam, said Ada, listing their physicality and strength as tough to beat. But, it’s an experience he embraces, he said.

“One of the biggest pluses for me is the experience to play against D1/D2 level competition,” he said. “Last year we played against Australia in the U17s and they had six players being recruited by D1 schools in the states. One of them ended up going pro in the NBL in Australia.”

Newcomer Jada Han, a sophomore at John F. Kennedy High School, said she was excited to get tapped for the summer program. Though new to basketball at the national level, she has competed for Guam as a member of the junior national soccer team, and looks forward to extending her athletic resume despite how young she is.

“Being selected to play means I have this great opportunity to play along side some of the best female players on Guam in my age group and challenge other countries,” said the 15-year-old. “It is an amazing opportunity that not everyone has. Whether it’s soccer or basketball, I am always proud to represent our beautiful island.”

Cruz, who also represented Guam at the U17 Oceania Championships, is looking forward to the challenge of playing and training for nationals, and he looks forward to getting the opportunity to represent the island again.

JFK’s Han agreed, adding “the competition is incredibly different from the competition on Guam. I am grateful to witness many different playing and coaching styles from other countries. Athletes that are a part of the national team gain more confidence in themselves and get to experience what it feels like to play against top athletes in their age group from other nations.”

Cruz echoed those sentiments, adding “You also learn and need to be a great leader, on and off the court. … Being a part of the national team brings everyone together. You need to be a great teammate before anything and that creates a bond with all the players.”

The opportunity to travel and compete against elite talent outside of Guam is a blessing, Han said.

“When you’re playing at the next level, you aren’t just representing yourself, teammates, and coaches, you are representing Guam,” Taitano said.

One of the biggest benefits of playing on the national team, she added, is the friendships and the experiences gained from visiting and competing against other countries.

Taitano, who competed in India as a member of Team Guam, said the off-court experience was powerful for her.

“India was an eye opener on how bad poverty really is,” she said. “It opened my eyes to how blessed I am to be in the position I’m in.”

The action off the court is just as important, Taitano said, agreeing with the other three athletes about the growth athletes gain as being part of the national program.

“My best memory wasn’t even on the court. It was all the friendships that were made with girls not only from Guam, but also with other teams from around the world,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to join the national team, take it because it’s an opportunity to give yourself the exposure that lacks here on island. It forces you to play your best and allows you to train at the highest level.”

Ada, who hopes to play at the collegiate level, said international play has been about exposure and experience. Those who are invited to try out should take part.

“They should consider joining the national team because it is a chance for you to get exposure, it is a good experience traveling with team Guam and playing against better competition, and you get to meet new people,” he said. “These FIBA tournaments have allowed me to play against elite players. … Lastly, there’s a lot of pride when you represent your island, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.