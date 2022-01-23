Guam Basketball Confederation named David Kenah its first-ever executive director – a new position that will help enhance its mission to foster the growth of the sport at all levels.

“We welcome David to our island and look forward to working with him to further enhance our mission and execute our new strategic plan. He is well-traveled and experienced in various roles that will surely benefit our Guam national basketball organization,” said GBC President EJ Calvo via a press release from the organization.

Kenah, the first full-time employee for the organizations, will be working the managing operations side of the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan. Kenah, who brings with him a wealth of experience, will also be helping with youth camps, competitions and working with the national programs and its athletes.

Raised in New Jersey, Kenah earned his bachelor’s in Exercise and Sports Management at Rutgers University in 2012. During his time at Rutgers, he worked in the basketball program as the coordinator of basketball operations. After graduation, he worked internships as a video coordinator with the Boston Celtics and worked as an assistant coach with several NBA G-League teams, including the Santa Cruz Warriors and Greensboro Swarm.

Most recently, he was the director of basketball development for a professional club in Hong Kong – the Easter Long Lions. During the last 2 years in Hong Kong, he focused on player development, to include establishing a program for youth coaches and players.

Armed with a wealth of knowledge and an eagerness to make an impact, Kenah said he’s excited to get started.

“The opportunity to be a part of a national program is very exciting to me. Having worked for various professional club and college teams over my career, I am really excited to be a part of a national program helping to grow the sport at all levels,” Kenah said. “Guam is unique in that GBC is a national federation, but it’s also a small island and small community - so we’re also a very local organization. It’s a great opportunity that allows us to work personally with the entire basketball community on Guam.”

A self-professed basketball nerd, Kenah said the game is about more than X’s and O’s.

Having played ball his whole life, he got involved in the coaching side after college. Working in the video room with the Celtics (now the Nets) was a “tremendous learning experience and kind of set the course for me working in basketball as a career,” he said.

So, what can basketball fans expect out of GBC this year?

“In the short-term we’re definitely focused on getting back out in the community. I think COVID regulations have made that difficult over the past few years here, but we’re excited to organize camps and clinics soon - both at the National Training Center and throughout the villages,” he said.

“I want people to understand that for me, basketball is about more than just wins and losses,” he said. “It’s about developing athletes at a young age, and about being a part of a community, and using sports as a tool for social good.”

Passionate about player development, Kenah said he spent a great deal of time working with professional athletes. But, Guam offers the avenue to put other areas of his expertise to use.

“More recently, I have focused on Long Term Athletic Development - studying different age-based training and coaching techniques from the professional level all the way down to the beginner level,” he said. “I think it’s important here on Guam to include as many young athletes as we can under the GBC umbrella.”

His goal is to continue the culture that Calvo has built with GBC.

“Certainly the men’s team has seen success recently, and we hope that the women’s team can see the same success, as well as increasing 3x3 participation,” he said.

The 3x3 format is still fairly new and opens the door to opportunities for local athletes to succeed on the international stage, he said,.

“Seve (Susuico) is very passionate about the growth of 3x3 and I know his goal is to have at least 8-10 different 3x3 events on Guam this year,” he said.

Kenah also sat down with The Guam Daily Post and answered a few questions, giving island fans a glimpse into his mindset and his first impressions of Guam.

The biggest thing? Say hi, he said, adding he’s looking forward to being a part of and learning more about the island community.

Q&A

Q: What do you love about the game?

A: I love everything about the game. I’m such a basketball nerd. I love the competition, the practice, the team atmosphere. Working with professional level players & youth players, boys & girls. Everything about it.

Q: What’s your impression fo the island so far?

A: It’s paradise.

Q: What’s something you want people to know about you personally?

A: I’m a very friendly person and always enjoy meeting new people. If you see me in the community at a coffee shop or the gym, definitely don’t hesitate to say hi. I’m excited to meet new people on the island and learn about the basketball culture here.

Q: What are you planning to do while living on island? Scuba, motocross?

A: Probably not motocross racing. … Scuba diving is definitely on my list. Also hoping to get out onto some hiking trails soon - but need a good hiking partner first so I don’t get lost. If anybody wants to go hiking, definitely reach out.