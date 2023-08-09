The Guam Basketball Confederation and University of Guam Triton Esports are recruiting players for an official Guam team to compete in the prestigious eFIBA Season 2 tournament. GBC and Triton Esports are looking to put together a roster of eight players to compete in this event. Guam will compete against other teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your skills on the virtual court and represent Guam in NBA 2K24,” said GBC President EJ Calvo, in a press release.

The eFIBA Season 2 is an online, international NBA 2K24 competition, organized by the International Basketball Federation and ESL FACEIT Group. The competition will be played on PlayStation 5 in a 5v5 format, allowing players to compete as organized squads and demonstrate their prowess in the ProAM game mode on NBA 2K24.

The tournament, which tips off in October, consists of regional qualifications and regional finals and will culminate with in-person gaming matches.

"The top two nations of each of the Regional Finals will proceed to the first in-person eFIBA World Finals 2023, which will take place later this year and crown the world’s best national eFIBA team," said FIBA, on its website.

Interested parties can email UOG Esports Manager Ken San Nicolas at sannicolask@triton.uog.edu.