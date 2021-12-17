GBC to host youth basketball camp

The Guam Basketball Confederation will be hosting a Christmas Youth Basketball Camp Dec. 18-19 at the Guam National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan.

Featuring Guam Junior National Team coaches and players, the two-day camp will focus on skills development and game strategies for developing athletes.

There are four age brackets: 5-8; Under-10; U12 and U14. The three-hour seminars promise to provide valuable learning tools for young athletes.

A focus on shooting mechanics, dribbling and some offensive concepts will be taught at the camp. U17 athletes will be on site to help with skill development and to ensure each child receives quality instruction.

U8 and U10 seminars will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The U12 and U14 seminars will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost for the camp is $80 per player, or $150 for two players.

The camp will be taking same-day and cash registration on-site.

For more information or to register, email basketballguam@gmail.com.