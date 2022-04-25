After a transgender student-athlete playing on the Guam High School Panthers girls varsity rugby team participated in opening-day matches on April 15, reportedly, three members of Tiyan High School Titans’s team were injured by that player and controversy ensued.

Apparently, citing World Rugby bylaws, the Guam Rugby Football Union, the league that runs and manages the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association high school rugby league, penned its concerns for unfair advantage and potential injury the transgender student poses to others to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

In an email obtained by Guam Sports Network, Fernandez told GFRU board member Paul Claros, who is in charge of managing high school rugby, that the transgender athlete will be allowed to play because neither ISA or GRFU bylaws address transgender athletes’ participation in interscholastic competition.

Fernandez wrote that GRFU’s rules were submitted in accordance to pre-established guidelines, one week before the start of the season, but “did not include any reference or guidance regarding transgender athletes participating in either boys or girls rugby.”

According to Fernandez, GRFU sent GDOE a link to World Rugby bylaws, but did not indicate whether they had adopted the sport’s governing body's guidelines which preclude transgender athletes from participating on a girls team if they had not started the medical transitioning process before puberty.

“GR(F)U did not indicate in its communication whether it had adopted World Rugby laws for the purpose of governing ISA rugby nor did it reference World Rugby laws in any way prior to the commencement of the season,” Fernandez stated in the email.

Fernandez wrote that any inclusion of new rules “would conflict with GDOE’s obligation to enforce Title IX protections that prohibit discrimination in interscholastic sports.”

In the email, Fernandez placed the responsibility of keeping student-athletes safe back on to GRFU and its on-field officiating staff.

“Upon review of the GR(F)U and World Rugby laws that have been provided to GDOE, it is clear that rugby referees are given significant authority and discretion to ensure the safety of players,” Fernandez wrote. … “I am confident that GR(F)U will continue to ensure that your referees properly exercise their authority and discretion to ensure the safety of all matches and all athletes who participate in ISA competition.”

Fernandez continued that any amendments to GRFU bylaws will have to wait until after the season.

“We look forward to learning more about the issue and working with GR(F)U over the summer to set rules that will result in an inclusive, safe and competitive season next year,” wrote Fernandez in a media release.