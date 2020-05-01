When the Guam Department of Education launched its first-ever esports league on Tuesday, George Washington High School world history teacher and coach Tony Whatley II began building his team.

Whatley, 27, host and game creator for Kai Productions, had been waiting for this day to come. And, after a flurry of emails, he was off to the races.

“I’m a little surprised that it took us this long,” Whatley said. “Esports is something that has been big in the states, for many years, and I think this is a perfect time to give it a try and integrate it into our schools.

“My fear is that we disregard it after the pandemic is over.”

Whatley, with a burst of adrenaline surging through his body, shared the excitement he felt when GDOE chose Super Smash Bros. as the inaugural game.

Super Smash Bros. is “my jam,” said Whatley, adding, “I’m a Kirby.”

“The game is exciting,” he added. “It’s exhilarating. It’s colorful - the environments, the backgrounds are all unique and diverse.”

“The unique thing about the new Smash Bros. is, it “provides you an option to … have platforming stages that are competitive for all players.

“So, that makes it better for competitive fights, which is what we’re trying to do here, with this league.”

With Super Smash Bros., Fortnite, and League of Legends as the go-to games on the world esports stage, Whatley feels GDOE made a great choice. While Super Smash Bros. resembles nothing like a real-world sporting competition, based on popularity, it can attract far more players than other, more traditional virtual games.

“I, absolutely, think it is the greatest way to start,” Whatley said. “Like it, or not, NBA 2K, Madden, and FIFA are not as popular as Fortnite, Smash Bros., and League of Legends. ...

“If you want this thing to thrive, if you want this thing to reach the next level, you have to bring in the kids with something that they are interested in, … and, then, if this gets bigger, we can explore other games.”

With matches planned for May, the Geckos and the other public school teams will be working to fill their rosters.

“It’s still in its infancy, and we’re still working it out, and I’m still building my team,” said Whatley, who hopes to attract 10-15 of his school’s best gamers.

Whatley, looking to create the best possible team, hopes to find players who are adaptable, knowledgeable, and serious gamers. With a lifetime of gaming experience, he knows what he wants.

“If you’re going to be a good gamer, you need to game on different platforms, instead of one,” he said. “The idea of being a good esports gamer, or good esports player is, you have a wide range of games you can use in your artillery.

“You have to be very diverse, versatile, and you have to be able to predict your opponents’ moves.”

Whatley, like any other coach, will hold tryouts and make his roster.

“What you want to do is weed out casuals, people who just play the game casually, and not competitively, he said. "The way you do that is, you create a stage that has no items, no hazards, meaning that nothing falls, nothing sweeps you away - you play on a battlefield.

“On that battlefield, you have to see what kind of techniques they use. Do they dodge? Do they block? Do they know how to do a few techs? Can they throw their opponent off the screen without falling themselves? Do they resort to cheat moves? Do they constantly spam a certain button? …

"I want to see somebody that can do an air dodge, do a land dodge, use the shield at the appropriate time, grab at the appropriate time, attack at the appropriate time, understanding the distance between one character and another, knowing which character works against another character.”

With both GDOE and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam canceling fourth-quarter sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whatley feels that the virtual sports platform will empower nonathletic students to try out and represent their schools.

Now is the time for the underdog.

“This is an opportunity to reach out to kids that usually don’t participate in events," Whatley said.

There are so many kids in high school who don’t do sports but are into gaming, he added.

"If we can tap into that demographic, … I think it will give them more of a sense of pride in their school - give them a sense of accomplishment."

As the debate over esports legitimacy fuels conversations, a director of a global esports corporation, who wished not to be named, has seen exponential growth, both in revenues generated, and participation.

“Its legitimacy is no longer questioned, at least by those who respect data and experience,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

With most public school classes on hold until the public health emergency is declared over, Whatley is content on sheltering in place, crafting a game plan, and updating his lesson plans with teachable moments.

“This will be remembered as the year that humanity did not pay attention, because this was inevitable,” he said. ... “Once it started to get out of control in China, that should have been a red flag for everybody. … When you don’t learn from your past, which is why history is important, you’re bound to make the same mistake. … It is also a hard-learned lesson that we had to take. ...

"A pandemic, that’s the one thing that would actually destroy mankind, more than nuclear weapons.”

But, with students tucked away in their homes, textbooks replaced by gaming consoles, Whatley advocates for the underdog.

“This is a great way for them to, finally, become competitive," he said. "And, the beauty of it is, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets sick, and you get to enjoy it from the comfort of your home.”