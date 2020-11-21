GDOE ISA Block 1 coaches forum Nov. 24

While the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association is nowhere near ready to resume its upstart athletics program, ahead of any future competition, the association has announced a Block 1 Coaches Safety and Guidelines Forum scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Interested parties are urged to register in advance at the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctceivrDsoGNdCQx6BFXOeaVvcNCIN7AAv.

“This forum will give Block 1 coaches a chance to ask questions and add their input on any of their concerns on the general and specific safety guidelines for their sport,” GDOE ISA stated Thursday in a news release.

Block 1 sports, slated to begin Jan. 2, 2021, and end March 6, 2021, may kick off with cross-county, tennis, girls volleyball, softball, boys soccer and esports - League of Legends.

Block 2 and 3 forums, although not scheduled, will take place in December.

“One of our coaches brought up that they wanted to be involved in the discussion of their sport,” said Al Garrido, ISA sports program director. “I believe that the coaches want to play a bigger role in their sport because they want to make sure that, one, it's safe and, two, the safer the guidelines the more likely the sport can be played.”

Garrido said he urges coaches to participate in the forum, appreciates their input and wants to get them involved in the process.

Numbers not where they need to be

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez shared in a Zoom forum last week that in-person education and sports are not ready to resume, as the department tracks core indicators relative to the risk of the transmission of COVID-19, which is based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fernandez shared that, for sports to start, the 14-day transmission rate needs to reduce to 20 total cases, or 1.4 new cases per day. Currently, over the last 14 days, Guam is averaging around 55 new cases per day and has a positivity rate of 14.4%. The positivity rate is calculated by the number of positive results relative to the number of tests administered.

According to the data, Guam is in the highest risk category for spreading COVID-19.