The Tiyan High School Titans girls' varsity volleyball team punched their ticket to the championship game against the George Washington High School Geckos.

The finale will take place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at GW.

The third-place game, pitting the Okkodo High School Bulldogs vs. the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, will precede the championship game at 5:30 p.m, also at GW.

In Saturday’s semifinals, the Titans earned their spot in the finals with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 win over the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

In Saturday’s other semifinal match up, the Geckos, on their home court, gutted out a tough, four-set win over a strong Simon High School Sharks. After losing the first set on their home floor, the Geckos went on to win 22-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19.

In the boys' finale, the Titans will take on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Tiyan. In the thrid-place game, also at Tiyan, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders will tip off against the Geckos at 5:30 p.m.

For complete stories and photos of the girls’ semifinals, check out Monday’s edition of The Guam Daily Post.