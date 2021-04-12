The players of the Tiyan High School Titans girls varsity volleyball team punched their ticket to the championship game against the George Washington High School Geckos.

The finale will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at GW.

“It’s my senior year, I want this really, really badly,” said Tiyan’s Khloe Owen.

Lola Aguon, the Geckos’ 12th-grade libero, said both teams will be at their best.

“We expect their A-game and they should expect ours,” she said. “Because, after this, we’re going to push. We really want that 'ship.

“We expect them to give us a hard time, but at the same time, we’re going to give them a run for their money.”

The third-place game, pitting the Okkodo High School Bulldogs against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, will precede the championship game at 5:30 p.m., also at GW.

In Saturday’s semifinals, the Titans earned their spot in the finals with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 straight-sets win over the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

“I always have higher expectations for the girls, but the girls pulled through,” said Rod Pama, Tiyan High’s head coach. “I’m not a perfectionist, by all means, but I expect the girls to play at a higher level.”

In Saturday’s other semifinal matchup, the Geckos, on their home court, gutted out a tough, four-set win over the Sharks. After losing the first set, the Geckos swept the final three sets, winning 22-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19.

In the boys finale, the Titans will take on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Tiyan. In the third-place game, also at Tiyan, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders will tip off against the Geckos at 5:30 p.m.

Titans board straight-sets rocket to the 'ship

No matter how well or how big a lead the Titans had over the Bulldogs, Okkodo wouldn’t quit. Even as Tiyan’s Rylee Guzman pounded a strong, left-side kill, and Precious Pecson added a kill and an ace, Okkodo’s Dona Llagas elevated play and her team responded. With an early block and a kill, the championship-minded Bulldogs played fired up, but stayed a few points off the pace.

As the Titans began to pull away in the opening set, 18-8, the Bulldogs closed the gap.

“Their defense is actually super good,” Owen said. “They are super scrappy, and some of their serves were hard to pick up.”

With back-to-back aces from Anjanette Ponce, Okkodo assembled a 9-2 run. Inching closer, a soft ace from Clhoe De Leon pulled the Bulldogs within two points, 22-20. Three points later, with a well-placed, soft ace from Llagas, Okkodo trailed by one. Unable to keep the rally going, an error gave the Titans the set.

In the second set, with the first seven points decided by kills, play heated up. But with opening blasts from Titans’ Dannean Cruz, Owen and two apiece from Andreyana Sejalbo and Guzman, Tiyan led 6-2. But no mater the lead, the Bulldogs’ bark was backed with their bite. At 19-19, they caught the Titans. But down the stretch, a combination of Guzman’s power, a timely block from Victoria Serious and missed opportunities led to the Titan’s taking a commanding two-set lead.

“We pulled through. We played with heart. We were focused,” Owen said. “There were times when we were down, but we shook it off and fixed our mistakes."

In set No. 3, with three, big serves, No. 3-0, Pecson, helped the Titans to a 3-0 lead. Although momentum favored Tiyan, the Bulldogs upped their level of play. And, at 7-6, they grabbed their second lead of the match. The last time Okkodo led was 1-0 in the opening set.

Just as it seemed the Bulldogs might pad their lead, the Titans went to work. Protecting her side of the court from scuff marks, Pecson made a diving save, which teammates salvaged into a 10-10, set-tying opportunity.

“I never want to let a ball drop,” Pecson said. “There should never be a ball drop, unless you definitely cannot get to it. If I know I can get to it, I am going to run and scrap for that ball.”

With momentum favoring the Titans, Tiyan closed out the match with a 15-7 run.

“I feel so absolutely blessed going into the finals,” Pecson said. “I’m so excited about it all. Honestly, it’s so emotional because we’ve made it this far and we’re going to keep on striding throughout, until the end.

“Even if it takes hard work, blood, sweat and tears, everything, we’re going to put our whole heart into this next game."

She said that they have one more game in them and they are “going to keep on pushing” and “make our school and our coaches proud of us.”

Geckos overcome Shark attack

The Geckos finished the regular season undefeated, but the ante is upped in the playoffs. With the potential of one-and-done, lose or go home, the playoffs brought out the Sharks’ best performance.

With a vocal bench and high-caliber play, the Sharks opened set No. 1 on a 6-1 tear. With an ace from Janelle Almoite and an emotional, momentum-grabbing block from Heather Reyes, the upset-minded Sharks dominated the Geckos.

Despite not playing their best, the Geckos stayed tough. After three ties and as many lead changes, the Sharks played even tougher. With back-to-back kills from Almoite, the Sharks led 20-17. With another kill from Almoite, one from Sadie Tumanda and Reyes, Sanchez arrived at set point.

With a thundering kill from Teyha Mendiola, Sanchez took the first set.

“It was just a hole we were digging for ourselves, and we knew right off the bat, after the first five points, we needed to pick it up,” Aguon said. “No team’s going to roll over for us.”

The Geckos, having lost only one set during the season, were in unfamiliar territory.

“We were all just nervous,” said Geckos middle blocker Bonita Castro. “We’re playing with new people that came in on our team.”

On the sidelines, after dropping the opener, Geckos veteran head coach Bobbie Quinata looked and sounded disappointed.

Not wanting to deliver anything other than excellence and exit the playoffs early, the Geckos dominated set No. 2.

With three kills, a block and a set-winning tap to the open court, Castro was a powerful force. And with 4-foot-11-1/2 Tasi Tainatongo blasting three aces in a row, GW performed like champions.

In set No. 3, after three lead changes, the Geckos took control. On set point, from near mid court, Aguon, another not-quite-5-footer, hit a set-winning kill that tagged the tape, rolled over the net, and dropped onto the court.

“This season, I’ve grown a lot more confident with my hitting,” Aguon said. “Before, I always felt too small to be hitting, considering I am 4-foot-11.

Leading by a set, one set away from advancing to the dance, the Geckos opened set No. 4 with a championship on the mind. In less than a couple of minutes, the Geckos led 10-0.

Still, the Sharks didn’t flinch.

“We got very complacent, very distracted at times,” Aguon said. “But what I’ve noticed about our team is that, even though we get distracted, we’re really good at picking ourselves back up and remembering that we want it more.”

Saving a sure point, Reyes dropped to the floor, did the splits, and made made a save. After somehow winning the point, the 12th-grader nailed a pair of aces.

At 18-18, the Sharks caught the Geckos.

After a long rally, where the ball changed possession nearly 20 times, Sanchez snagged the lead.

Castro, knowing that anything can happen in a fifth set, elevated play and her teammates responded. With two kills from the 11th-grader, one from Tainatongo, and an ace from Kadence Sablan, the Geckos were one point away from the promised land.

Castro, on match point, tapped a winner to the open court.

“I didn’t know I was going to do that,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to win this for my team.’”

Castro, at a loss for words, said the win felt “amazing” and “incredible.”

Aguon said that the win “feels very deserving,” sharing that early morning practices helped prepare them for the playoffs.

“We had grinding days where it’s nonstop conditioning,” she said. “It feels really good to be where we’re at right now.”