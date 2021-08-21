GDOE ISA, IIAAG release year-opening schedules

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam released first quarter sports schedules on Thursday.

The public schools, sticking with their four-quarter system, will open with cross-country, girls volleyball and football.

The seven teams competing in ISA cross-country are George Washington High School, Guam Adventist Academy, John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School, Tiyan High School, Southern High School and Simon Sanchez High School. The 2021 season will kick off Tuesday, Aug 31.

In football competition, Week 1 will kick off Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4. The eight teams competing are: Father Duenas Memorial School, GWHS, Guam High School, JFKHS, OHS, SHS, SSHS and THS.

In girls volleyball, the seven teams competing in the public school league are: GAA, GWHS, JFK, OHS, SHS, SSHS and THS. Junior varsity games will start promptly at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity.

For the IIAAG, which has adopted a trimester calendar, opening block sports include boys soccer, cross-country and girls volleyball.

The private school volleyball teams are Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Harvest Christian Academy, GHS, Notre Dame High School and St. John’s School. Same as ISA, junior varsity competition will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity.

Private school volleyball is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

In IIAAG boys soccer, the five teams competing are GHS, FDMS, HCA, NDHS and SJS.

Games are expected to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

In IIAAG cross-country, the six teams competing are AOLG, Guahan Academy Charter School, GHS, FDMS, HCA and SJS.

Competition begins Sept. 2.