GDOE launches esports league

High school interscholastic sports will finally hit the virtual stage as Guam Department of Education announced its launch for an esports league.

Dozens of athletes across the island were disappointed as the Interscholastic Sports Association canceled its final season, which would have had paddling, boys volleyball, girls soccer and track and field at the high school level. The cancellation was a necessary safety precaution as the island grappled with its initial cases of COVID-19 and shut down most of its businesses and large-scale gatherings.

Esports has been steadily growing across the nation with several esports gamers netting millions of dollars in global Fortnite and Overwatch League competitions. Slated to begin next month, the ISA Esports League was created in response to the shutdown and in recognition of the growing popularity of gaming, according to a press release from GDOE.

“The growth of esports in the mainland has been phenomenal. There are many high school leagues in the U.S. and countless scholarships are being offered at the collegiate level,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We are hopeful that students will participate in the ISA Esports League and that we can grow this program to include other sports and games in the future.”

After a series of meetings with high school athletic directors and coaches, the ISA board of directors voted for Super Smash Bros. as the game of choice for the inaugural competition.

"We are excited to kick off this pilot program that will offer competition for our students who are looking for avenues to connect in a fun and safe way through gaming and technology,” Fernandez said.

The competition will run under the guidance of Varsity Electronic Sports Organization owner Tegan Brown, with Latte Esports League founder Ken San Nicolas serving as the ISA esports adviser. Both come with a set of certifications, making them the perfect partners for ISA's opening season, ISA officials said.

San Nicolas is a local expert who has run multiple esports competitions for all ages. Brown and San Nicolas agree that Super Smash Bros. is the most viable platform to launch the league because of its engagement and popularity among students.

“We are expecting to learn along the way – especially considering that we are launching this league at a distance. But with Mr. Brown’s expertise, I am confident that we will be starting off on the right foot,” ISA acting sports program coordinator Al Garrido said.

According to the release, Super Smash Bros. is a crossover game that features characters from Nintendo franchises including Pokémon, Super Mario and Donkey Kong. The pilot program will pit teams against each other in a meet format through three weeks of heated competition. Playoffs are slated to start in the final week of May. Students are encouraged to contact coaches by May 3 to confirm participation.

For more information on the esports league, please contact Garrido at algarrido@gdoe.net.

Information was provided in a release.