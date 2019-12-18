After months of uncertainty, the Guam Department of Education officially ratified the Interscholastic Sports Association constitution and bylaws, setting up the new sports league for its debut on Thursday.
“Now that our constitution and bylaws are fully ratified, we can move forward with a sound understanding of the rules and regulations that will govern the operating of our high school sports program,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We are excited that this critical step has been completed and look forward to the third quarter sports season.”
The ratification took place Friday after months of stakeholder and public input. Changes to the ISA constitution and bylaws reflected input provided by the public and efforts to ensure a smooth transition into ISA third and fourth quarter sports.
While the bylaws have been approved, GDOE recognizes the process is fluid, said acting sports program coordinator Al Garrido.
A second review is planned for the summer, he said, "to take into account any issues or feedback that may surface over the first few months of the sports transition."
The ratified ISA constitution and bylaws are available on the GDOE website.
The ISA league will officially launch on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at the GDOE Tiyan headquarters, where the league logo will be revealed and presented to participating schools.
Information was provided in a release.