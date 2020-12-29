The island’s public school athletes got a shot of optimism yesterday with the announcement from Guam Department of Education on the tentative approval on a block schedule for interscholastic sports.

GDOE’s Interscholastic Sports Association (ISA) Board of Control approved a tentative start date of Jan. 25 and a two-block schedule for the second half of the school year. Lower risk sports will comprise the first block, with more contact sports moved to the second block. The board also made the tough decision to cancel some of the island’s more popular sports.

“I give our athletic directors a lot of credit. While many districts in the U.S. canceled high-risk sports earlier in the year, ISA held out as long as possible with the hope that all sports could resume this school year,” said ISA League Director Al Garrido. “Although we are planning for medium and low-risk sports to continue in the spring, sports such as football, wrestling, rugby and paddling will not be offered this year.”

Since the pandemic and the subsequent health crisis, sports have been at a standstill since March.

But, there have been signs that the island may be turning the proverbial corner and may soon see light at the end of a tunnel.

In the last month, there have been more virtual competitions in solo sports, such as running, triathlons and cycling. The drop in COVID Area Risk (CAR) score for the island has prompted the governor to lift several restrictions, including allowing some sports to play recreationally and allowing non-contact practices for organized sports.

Last week, the Board of Education approved the start of in-person instruction, tentatively slated for Jan. 19, opening the door to interscholastic sports.

GDOE superintendent Jon Fernandez credited the departments’ athletic directors, thanking them for “all the work they have put into preparing the league for competition.”

While there is a plan in place, Fernandez reiterated his emphasis on safety for all stakeholders. In last week’s media briefing, Fernandez said any decisions made regarding sports are pending governor’s approval and will strictly adhere to public health guidelines.

“We will continue to monitor the island’s health situation in the weeks ahead as we get closer to our opening date,” he stated in yesterday’s release, reinforcing last week’s comments.

Under the current plan, Block 1 sports will include cross-country, girls and boys volleyball, softball, and tennis. Block 2 includes boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ baseball, track and field, and boys’ and girls’ soccer. The season, slated to start roughly three weeks after the first practice, will be a six- to seven-week schedule of games.

For safety and to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, spectators will not be allowed to attend games unless guidelines allow for it, a release from GDOE stated. Only players, coaches, officials, and home team staff will be allowed to attend.

To help all stakeholders stay informed, coaches and athletic directors will be required to complete COVID-19 training prior to being hired. Sports teams will be supplied with the proper equipment and supplies necessary to conduct practices safely for athletes.

ISA guidelines for practices include daily symptom screening, temperature checks, and hand sanitizing to start the day, stated the release.

“All participants must wear masks except during aerobic activity and will maintain social distancing throughout training,” Garrido said. “Teams will train in pods to reduce exposure and there will be no physical contact. Equipment will be sanitized before and after practices, and there will be no ride-sharing, except for families that stay together.”