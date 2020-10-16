GDOE schools to compete in Latte Esports league

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association will be participating in an esports league with Latte Esports and the University of Guam this fall.

The Interscholastic Esports Series, an eight-week league, will allow teams a chance to compete for the championship in League of Legends, a popular multiplayer game that pits combatants against each other in online battle.

The teams, including six players from each school, will consist of five main players and an alternate. Participating teams will compete in round-robin play, with the top four teams advancing to a single-elimination playoff. All matches are played 10 a.m. Saturdays, and interested parties are urged to contact their school’s athletic director and register by no later than Oct. 24. Competition begins on the spookiest of dates, Oct. 31.

“We commend Latte Esports and UOG for putting this together," said Al Garrido, GDOE ISA acting sports program coordinator. “The world of esports opens up so many opportunities for our student-athletes.

“As we continue to wait for the possibility of interscholastic sports competition on the physical playing field, we cannot hold back the competition on the virtual playing field.

“Good luck to all the competing teams.”