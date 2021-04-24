After nearly two years of inactivity, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association kicked off its inaugural track and field season at John F. Kennedy High School’s Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

The event drew teams from Academy of Our Lady of Guam, George Washington High School, Father Duenas Memorial School, Guam Adventist Academy and Simon Sanchez High School. More than 100 student-athletes competed in 29 separate divisions.

In the hours leading up to the meet, The Guam Daily Post published an article illustrating that the meet was in violation of Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo No. 2021-13(13)(b), limiting the number of participants to no more than 50 student-athletes and 50 spectators at an event.

Before the meet, DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera shared with the Post, based on the information available to her, the meet could be in violation of the guidance memo. Around 7 a.m. Friday, she told the Post she was unaware that GDOE had submitted a plan for hosting the event and that it had been previously approved by DPHSS.

Some of the ISA guidelines include:

• All teams will be separated around the track and will have designated bleachers and following protocols including putting masks on when not participating.

• Athletes will only be together for events.

• Athletes will only leave their team area when called or to warm up.

• Each race and/or field event will NOT have more than 50 participants at any time.

• Athletes will report to the event to compete, then report back to their bleacher while maintaining safety protocols.

• All coaches officials and non-participants will have masks on.

• No more than 50 spectators will be allowed.

• There will be a constant announcement to remind people of protocols and to stay in their respective areas.

• Officials and coaches are all trained to help navigate guidelines.

In a statement to the press, Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez, who oversees the sports program, was apparently unaware that an accord between GDOE and DPHSS had been approved.

Confusing the issue, he said Public Health has “had our proposed guidelines for weeks and got no response.”

On Thursday, GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Educational Support and Community Learning Erika Cruz issued a news release stating GDOE and DPHSS had a short discussion and the track and field plan had been approved.

“We are happy to say that all the hard work and weeks of planning by our ISA League Board of Control is reaping its benefits,” Cruz said Thursday afternoon. “Our guidelines to keep the student-athletes safe and the commitment of all our coaches and officials will go a long way in providing safe and healthy competition at the meet tonight.”

Friday afternoon, The Guam Daily Post asked Public Health three questions, but has not received a response.

The questions are:

• Has GDOE ISA's track and field return-to-competition plan been approved?

• If the plan has been approved, when?

• Is GDOE's track and field plan in accordance with DPHSS GM No. 2021-13?

Student-athletes return to competition

In the Boys’ 3000-meter race, Sharks’ Teo Galvez, in 11 minutes, 37.56 seconds, finished in first place. The Angels’ Samuel Jung, in 11:56.23, finished second. Rounding out the podium, the Geckos’ Kyle Garcia, in 12:37.85, placed third.

Galvez, who entered the race having just completed All-Island cross-country with an eighth-place finish, was pleased with the performance and inspired to make a name for himself in track and field.

He said that his goal was to finish the 3000M in under 11 minutes, a 10:50.

He also said he is going to train hard to cut the time.

Galvez shared that the long pause in competition, his entire sophomore year, worked against him being able to post a faster time. As a freshman, his time was several seconds faster.

During the offseason, longer than he ever could have anticipated, he made training a priority.

“I trained so hard on my own,” Galvez said. “My coach couldn’t train me because he was busy - he was in the Air Force.”

Galvez, at a loss for words, said he is happy to have the opportunity to compete.

“I get to hang out with my seniors for their last year,” he added. “I get to hang out with my friends.”

In the Girls’ 100M Hurdles, Sanchez’s Tehya Mendiola was the only entrant. With nobody to push her, she pushed herself and recorded an 18:46.

“I imagine that I am running with people, so it gives me a little push to think that I’m competing with others,” she said.