GDOE welcomes private schools to join ISA's Block 2 sports competition

With track and field kicking off the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s Block 2 season, public school student-athletes await the start of baseball, paddling, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.

“It’s a very busy schedule, but our athletic directors and coaches are committed to providing the best opportunities for our students to close out the year,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said in a news release. “We all know the challenges we’ve had to overcome, but we developed a plan early, and once we got confirmation to start, we made sure to offer all the sports that were approved by the Governor’s Office and Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

In January 2021, Fernandez also extended an invitation for private high schools and Guam High School to participate in ISA league competition. Guam High joined the ISA track and field and baseball leagues. Father Duenas Memorial School confirmed participation in the ISA baseball, paddling and track and field leagues. The Notre Dame High School Royals are suiting up for baseball. The Guam Adventist Academy Eagles are regular ISA members, and have entered a team to compete in track and field.

“We are happy to have them in our leagues, competing, especially when it fits well into our schedule,” said Marvin Linder, ISA acting league director. “Having them participate increases the level of competition, and we get a chance to expand opportunities for students to get active again, after this past year of being shut down.”

Last Thursday, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold emailed Fernandez to request further consideration for private schools to join boys and girls basketball, GDOE stated in a news release on Saturday.

Initially, Fernandez responded that ISA would not be able to accommodate additional teams at such a late stage, given that basketball games were already scheduled to run through the end of the school year. However, after receiving requests from interested IIAAG schools to reconsider, Fernandez is exploring the possibility of allowing two private schools to participate in each of the upcoming basketball seasons.

“I was under the impression that IIAAG would be offering basketball to its members,” Fernandez said. “When we extended our invitation back in January, we were only approached to join track and field, baseball, softball and paddling. Therefore, we went ahead and set our schedules accordingly. It was really a surprise to us to hear IIAAG was forgoing basketball, given how prominent the sports usually are during normal years.”

Fernandez indicated that he received interest on Saturday directly from Father Duenas and Academy of Our Lady of Guam to have their basketball teams compete in the ISA league. Additionally, former ISA league director Al Garrido informed Fernandez that St. Paul Christian School Warriors had expressed interest in fielding a boys team and Notre Dame had also indicated that they were ready to field a girls team, GDOE stated in its news release.

“At this point, I am certain we can adjust our schedule to allow the teams who have already expressed interest an opportunity to join us,” Fernandez said. “By Monday, I plan to extend an invitation directly to these schools to join us in the ISA league. Should they accept the invitation, they will be scheduled to compete. If they decline for any reason, we will extend the invitation to any other schools that have expressed interest.

“At this late stage, we can only accommodate two additional teams in each of our basketball seasons, but we will do our best to see if we can help out and give the students at these schools the opportunity to play this year.”

Fernandez indicated that the schedules would be locked in by April 28.