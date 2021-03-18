This week marks the one-year anniversary of Guam’s involvement in the coronavirus pandemic, and now begins the onerous process of sports organizations rebuilding programs and getting back in the game.

Since 2016, Guam Elite Basketball has provided the island’s hoopsters a safe-haven for learning and a proving ground for next-level minded student-athletes looking to sharpen their skills.. While the Elite Academy has been closed since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared the public health emergency, the top-level group is ready to re-launch its flagship program. Once again, GEB’s Team Elite is ready for action – albeit in a training-only format and reduced class sizes.

“When we first started GEB in 2016, our goal was to grow the sport on island by providing quality programs at the youth level, and over the years the sport has grown to new heights,” said GEB co-founder Dom Sablan. “As we look to rebuild basketball, our mission still remains as kids are eager, more than ever, to get out and work on their game.”

A’lura Hernandez, a 10th-grater at St. Paul Christian School, is excited to return to elite training.

"I’m so excited to return to Guam Elite, especially with everything that has been going on this past year," she said. "I’m sure the whole Elite Family is looking forward to getting back on the court. I can’t wait to see old teammates and, definitely, new ones.

As GEB grew in size and stature, its program became a sought-after institution. But with a government-deployed parking brake halting operations, fear and uncertainty were the only things gaining ground, not basketball, and certainly not its athletes.

“Going from doing basketball activities every day for the last five years to it suddenly coming to a stop was difficult,” Sablan said. “Basketball plays a big part in our kids’ lives, and not knowing when the sport was going to return for them was a daily struggle. We are just thankful that we get another opportunity to rebuild our program.”

With contact sports not yet given the go-ahead to resume normal activity from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the training-only platform will provide athletes with an opportunity to improve their skills and work toward becoming game-ready.

“Because we are unable host and participate in competition, we want to use this opportunity to double-down on player development,” Sablan said. “In addition to the fundamentals of shooting, passing and dribbling, we will continue to improve their court awareness, on-ball defense, and dynamic scoring options.”

Rising, falling, and rising again

When GEB first launched its program, finding a dedicated facility was one of their greatest challenges. As news spread and its popularity grew, the academy moved from the gymnasium in Talofofo to its own dedicated facility in Tiyan. From there, its upward progression landed them in new digs at Guam’s National Basketball Training Center. Now, they are re-opening shop at the Dededo Sports Complex in Harmon.

“We would like to thank Director Roque Alcantara and the Department of Parks and Recreation for allowing us to use their facility in rebuilding basketball,” Sablan said. “As we begin to rebuild from the ground up, it’s important that our players get the opportunity to continue to grow.”

On March 27, when GEB opens its doors again, players and families will be greeted by some familiar faces. Along with Sablan, Team Elite’s instructors include long-time coaches William Stinnett and Abel Innocencio. And while the facility may have changed, the friendly, skilled instructors remain dedicated to the sport, its students, and the island’s safety.

“Upon arrival, all entrants will be required to have their temperatures taken and hands sanitized,” Sablan said. “All basketballs, in-between sessions, will be sanitized and all players will use the same basketball for the entirety of their session.

“Fortunately for us, everyone has some level of awareness of the pandemic and the protocols that go with it. We will just have to remain diligent in our efforts to ensure a safe training environment for everyone. Our coaches and trainers will work hard to constantly remind our players of the importance of these protocols,” he said, emphasizing that “no form of competition will take place.”

He added that, upon entering the facility, all kids must wear their face masks and bring their own water bottles.

"Guam Elite has always been like a second home to me," said Noah Hernandez, an eighth grader at SPCS. "This past year was hard not being able to play with other kids, and with Guam Elite coming back it brings me comfort knowing it’s a start back to everything being normal."