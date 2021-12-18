The George Washington High School Geckos believed they were the team to beat during the 2021 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls volleyball season, and they proved it Thursday.

Playing in the championship game at the Southern High School Dolphins gym in Sånta Rita-Sumai, the Geckos dominated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 25-21, 25-19, 25-15, earning their second straight title in less than a year.

Geckos setter Joie Almoguera, a sophomore, did a little bit of everything, setting five different Geckos for a barrage of kills that kept the Sharks guessing where the ball was coming from next. Along with the assists, Almoguera added four kills and three aces.

“We all just reminded each other how much we really wanted it. This is what we’ve been working towards all season,” Almoguera said.

Leading the Geckos all-court team effort, outside hitter Bonita Castro led all GW hitters with nine kills, and right side hitter Christine Bansil, a sophomore, added eight.

“We were just having fun with each other,” Castro said. “We kept on bonding and communicating all season. … I’m just so proud of myself and the team and speechless that we were able to win it all again.”

After a semifinal win over the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, GW entered the finale with confidence. Having flipped the Islanders, the Geckos mindset and chemistry solidified even further. Janae Cabrera and Bansil both felt their team get even stronger.

Geckos head coach Bobbi Quinata shared that the key to the Geckos success was communication.

“We had to play as one unit. Volleyball is not a 'me' game, it’s a 'we' game, so they had to play as a team. What they do on the court, everybody has to be in unison,” Quinata said.

Recognizing that every great kill begins with a well-placed set, Quinata highlighted the importance of a skilled setter.

“I’m a little biased because I’m a setter, too,” Quinata said. “But without a setter, then what do you got?”

Although the Geckos won in straight sets, the Sharks received championship-caliber play from Kayna Kanemoto, who led all hitters with 13 kills and two blocks. Kanemoto’s elevated play kept the Sharks in the hunt, but unforced errors eventually stymied Sanchez’s chances. With GW keeping mistakes to a minimum and shaking them off when they did occur, the Geckos stayed on track.

“I always tell the girls that once one person is down, then everybody on the team gets down,” Quinata said. “It’s like a cancer that just eats away at you. We’ve already experienced that twice this season, like when we played against Tiyan (High School). I’m not taking anything away from Tiyan, they flat-out won that game, but that was one where we had one girl get down and everyone felt it. Even the bench felt it.”

In the opening set, Almoguera and Bansil picked the Geckos up, setting up and notching the first kill at 7-2, forcing the Sharks to burn a timeout. Back on the floor, Kanemoto recorded her first kill, but surging play from Castro, Bansil and Isabella Clement gave GW a 10-4 lead. Trailing 20-12, the Sharks made a furious run, powered by kills from Meinik Hanna and Janelle Almoite, cutting the GW lead to 20-18. Castro, with her third kill, ended the run. A Sharks error gifted set No. 1 to GW.

Although the Sharks had lost the opener, a mood-setting set that captured heaps of momentum, Sanchez opened the second set with Maria Amande serving bombs for the 3-0 lead. But with back-to-back aces from Almoguera, GW knotted the set at 3-3. With strong play from libero Kiera Diego, GW led 15-10. A pair of kills from Kanemoto brought the Sharks within two points, 19-17, but the Geckos closed the set with a 6-2 run, Cabrera smashing an ace for the 2-0 lead.

Knotted 10-all in the final set, the Geckos went on a kill bonanza, with Castro, Bansil, Cabrera and Almoguera smashing winners for the 17-11 lead. As the Geckos raced toward the title, Sharks errors began adding up. Castro, who notched the 23rd point with a block, put the Sharks away with a kill off a block.

“I’m over the moon with this one,” Quinata said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing with these girls. I’ve only got four seniors and the rest are sophomores, so, for the next couple of years, we’re going to party.”