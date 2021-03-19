The George Washington High School Geckos and Tiyan High School Titans entered Wednesday night’s girls volleyball match with identical, perfect 4-0 records.

Something had to give.

The Geckos, as they have all season long and against every opponent, started strong, stayed strong, and finished stronger, sending the Titans packing, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19.

“That was pretty intense, but it was good,” said GW’s Tasi Tainatongo.

She said that before the game her coaches explained that if they wanted to win they would have to earn it and play as a team.

Bonita Castro said that being in sole possession of first place feels amazing.

“It’s my junior year and I just can’t believe that we won,” she said. “I was actually nervous in the beginning, but we still got it.”

At times, the scrappy Titans played brilliantly, but their energy and determination were no match for the Geckos' intensity.

In the opening set, at 21-20, the Titans hung tough but a late-set Geckos' surge helped secure the important, statement-making first set. At 24-21, GW’s Joie Almoguero, taking advantage of miscommunication, found an empty spot and wrapped up the first set.

With a set in hand and playing on their home court, the Geckos stormed through the second set. With Tainatongo serving bombs, the 4-foot-11 purple powerhouse pounded the Geckos to a lead of two sets to none. At 22-13 and ball in hand, Tainatongo blasted back-to-back aces.

“I have to push myself to play better just like all of the tall, other girls,” she said. “But I think I like my height because there’s more advantage for me to go on the floor and move quicker."

After two sets the Titans found themselves in a position they had not yet experienced this season, down two sets and struggling to find their rhythm. Against the rest of the league, they had been in top form. Against the Geckos, it was a different story, but the Titans still were determined to prove they were much better than the score indicated.

After a brief pep talk from head coach Rod Pama, the Titans entered the third set with a sense of urgency and quickly surged to a 5-0 lead.

In the first two sets, the Geckos front-line players Castro, Nicole Pajaro and Isabella Clement were able to slow down outside hitter Rylee Guzman’s power. With two aces, another serve the Geckos couldn’t return, and a kill shot, Guzman gave the Titans a much-needed lift.

As the third set raged on and the teams experienced six lead changes, a backhanded tap from Castro landed between the Titans defense. With momentum favoring the Geckos, GW held on to the lead to the end, Tainatongo blasting a handful of point-staging serves.

“I just really wanted to win,” Tainatongo said.

“Playing volleyball is something I really like doing,” she added.

With the season having reached its midway point, the Geckos are ready to keep up the intensity and strive for an undefeated season.

“My teammates and I, we’ve just got to stay hungry for all games and keeping working hard in practice,” Tainatongo said.

The goal “is to be champions,” she added.

“We’ve just got to keep motivating each other and keep talking,” Castro said.