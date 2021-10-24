Fielding a competitive football team during the pandemic has been tough for the Simon Sanchez High Sharks, as the short-roster visitors conceded Friday night’s Interscholastic Sports Association contest at halftime to the George Washington High School Geckos.

The forfeit is the Sharks' second in a row. On Oct. 15, they did not suit up against the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars.

After four spectacular big-yardage plays from the Geckos resulted in four impressive touchdowns, the Sharks trailed 25-0 at halftime and chose not play the second half.

With the win handed to the Geckos, the two teams met at midfield and shook hands.

Fielding a team amid COVID-19

Before the start of the 2021 football season, with a roster full of players, Sharks head coach Jim Naholowaa had high hopes. But as the number of reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued Executive Order No. 2021-21, postponing in-person education and interscholastic sports training and competition. Three weeks later, Leon Guerrero penned Executive Order No. 2021-23, allowing in-person instruction and interscholastic sports to resume.

But as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strongly suggest full vaccinations to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19, many parents from the northern villages would not let their children rejoin the team.

“Well, parents didn't want their kids out there,” said Naholowaa. “They're being safe and I can't blame them.”

With Guam’s northern villages having the highest rates of COVID-19 infections, 4,759 in Dededo and 2,481 in Yigo, Naholowaa understands the challenges he faces and said he respects the the parents' decisions.

Of the 17,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the Joint Information Center and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, 7,240, or 41%, are from Yigo and Dededo, feeder villages for Simon Sanchez.

“Because we had so many cases of COVID around where we are, they've been thinking safety for their families - and no fault to them," Naholowaa said. "As a parent, I would want to keep my family safe.

“We want our elders to be safe.”

The Sharks' roster lists 31 players, but a pregame count determined only 27 had suited up.

Geckos strike first

On the Sharks' first possession, pinned down on its own 20-yard line and facing fourth-and-long, they were forced to punt. Reading the play and finding a hole, Geckos' Jonahs Gumabon blocked Marvin Ednaco’s punt, recovered the ball and raced in to the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

“Scoring six points gives me confidence,” Gumabon said. “It makes me feel good.”

Gumabon, a senior, after the 2020 football season was canceled, is happy to be playing football.

“I cherish the fact that I can play again, especially with everything happening - the pandemic,” he said. “I’m glad to at least come out on the field and play a game. Even though it’s not a full game, I’m happy.”

The Geckos, leading 6-0, were just getting started.

George Washington, on its own 45-yard line and facing fourth-and-2, faked a punt. And with Gumabon running the ball, he picked up a first down. Nathan Castro, on the next play, on first-and-10, ran for a 53-yard touchdown.

Castro, a 17-year-old senior, shared that he saw the defense had shifted and his offensive line had created a gaping hole.

“The lane was already there for me because the my team was blocking really good,” Castro said. “I was getting good handoffs even from the beginning, so I just had to book it and just do my job.”

With a 12-0 lead and four minutes left in the half, GW’s Mykai Blas turned an Avian Gumataotao handoff into a 40-yard touchdown run.

Blas told the Post that he wanted to make up for an earlier fumble.

“I wanted to do a little celebration afterwards, but I’ve just got to stay humble, because I was kind of doubting myself because, a couple of plays earlier, I caused a fumble,” he said. “I just kept pushing and tried to do my best - and, always, stay humble.”

In a game highlighted by defensive stops and huge-yardage plays, Geckos safety Kaimana “Mana” Indalecio recovered a fumble and returned it for a 40-yard touchdown.

“We came game-hungry,” Indalecio said. “I saw the ball come out and it was just wide open. No Sanchez players around, picked it up and booked it.”

The Geckos, with the win, improve to 1-1-0 and will take on the Southern High School Dolphins (1-1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at GW.

Sanchez, with its second straight forfeit, drop to 0-2-0 and are scheduled to play the Okkodo High School Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Okkodo.

“We’re going to reboot,” Naholowaa said.

In Friday night’s other game, the Guam High School Panthers defeated Southern 33-0 in Agana Heights.