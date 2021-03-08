After a dominant outing against the Tiyan High School Titans in last week’s season opener, the George Washington High School Geckos have taken Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association softball by storm.

On Saturday, through six innings, on their own diamond, the Geckos upended the visiting Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 16-4. Despite trailing early, the Geckos rattled off 16 straight runs, controlling the cats and notching their first official win of the season.

The Geckos’ Sophia Cruz, whose early-inning power proved instrumental in turning the tide, provided momentum-changing plays and erased a 4-1 deficit.

The Cougars’ four-run opening inning was highlighted by Talen Topasna's RBI single to center field. Errors on the play scored two additional Cougars. Topasna, on the next play, scored on an error.

In the bottom of the second, with bases loaded, GW's Cruz pounded an RBI single to right field that quickly turned into a three-run error, all baserunners crossing home plate and tying the game 4-4.

“All eyes were on me and my teammates were counting on me to get it done, so I had to come through for them,” Cruz said.

Cruz, just getting started, knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the 5-4 lead. The RBI held up and proved to be the game-winner.

With no lead safe in softball, GW’s Savannah Grant knew this and smashed a fifth-inning triple to deep center field. An error allowed Grant to cross home plate, extending the lead to 11-4.

Academy, in the sixth inning, deployed their underclassmen, but another error allowed the final run, resulting in referees invoking the 10-run mercy rule.

Within the first week of competition, the Geckos have emerged as a strong contender for the 2021 championship.

“We just have to continue to apply everything that we practice,” Cruz said. “But it feels amazing to finally be out there with my favorite girls and get right back to it.”