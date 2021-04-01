Without big man Dean Weilbacher to plug up the middle and guide the offense, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys volleyball team appeared defenseless and powerless against the surging George Washington High School Geckos.

Weilbacher, sidelined with a sprained ankle he suffered in last Saturday’s game against the Tiyan High School Titans, told The Guam Daily Post he should be back in action as early as Saturday.

In Thursday’s late-season Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association matchup between the two presidential powerhouses, in Upper Tumon, the Geckos dominated the Islanders in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13.

“To be honest, at the beginning, we were nervous,” said Willo Tomas, a 12th-grade Gecko. “My expectations, today, were, ‘we’re going to win.’ I know it may seem cocky, but we pushed hard through this whole week and the weeks before.

“The way we delivered today was really good.”

“Our communication and our defense was really on point today,” he added. … “Our offense was so-so, but we managed to get the points in.”

Magaling said the team was extra fired up because it was still affected by last Saturday’s loss to the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

“We can’t let that happen again,” he said.

As Islanders’ errors soared into double-digit territory and communication from the usually-vocal squad remained silent, the Geckos stormed onto the court and never looked back.

With GW’s Matthew Magaling serving strong, the Islanders struggled with setting up points.

After three straight errors, Tomas pounded a set-winning kill shot off the Islanders’ front line.

“Whenever we get a point, we always hype ourselves up,” Tomas said.

He said that the set-winning kill got the team's adrenaline pumping and ready to go.

With one set in the record book, GW opened the second set with a vengeance. Leading 15-9 and seemingly scoring at will, Magaling hit back-to-back aces to the right side. Sensing a mismatch, JFK made a defensive switch. Despite the change, the Geckos remained fierce.

Leading 20-13, GW’s Laurence Melencio blasted a kill shot that caromed off two blockers and carried out of bounds. On the next point, Leiland Gumabon served a powerful ace.

Magaling, with a kill, ended the set.

In the deciding set, JFK upped its play and led 6-5, but solid net-play from Daniel Dela Rosa and more firepower from Magaling and Tomas put an end to JFK’s momentum.

After an ace from Magaling, his sixth of the match, JFK’s setter Jaron Ceria set to his own position, moved out of the way and the team watched the ball hit the floor.

That point, more than anything, summed up the Islanders’ night.

As the Geckos raced toward victory, Gumabon hit a kill for 23-10. JFK scraped together three more points, but lost the match on an error.

With playoffs expected to start Thursday, April 8, Tomas is cautiously optimistic about the Geckos’ chances.

“I’m a little pessimistic,” he said. “But I believe we could win this championship. We have a very good chance this year, especially since it’s our last year for our seniors.”

Win, lose or draw, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tomas is happy to be playing.

“The season, for me, it means the world to me,” he said. “Honestly, it’s really sad that this is my last year,” adding, "the sport is amazing.”

“Our team is ready to shine,” said Magaling. “We have a lot of potential. I can see it.”