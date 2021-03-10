The George Washington High School Geckos girls’ varsity volleyball team improved to a perfect 3-0 Wednesday night after dispatching the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12.

“It was intense,” said George Washington’s Nicole Pajaro, describing the match while struggling to bring enough oxygen to her lungs during a short, one-minute interview. “We started slow, but once we got into it, the girls were really killing it out there.”

Pajaro, a senior, described playing while wearing a mask as “not fun.”

“It’s just hard to breathe,” she said.

With no substitute players on the bench, the shorthanded Bulldogs put up a fight, but trying to match the experienced, deep-roster Geckos, as well as adjusting to playing with masks proved to be too much to overcome. While both teams appeared winded at times, the Geckos were able to switch out players as needed. As the match wore on, the Bulldogs wore out.

In the opening set, as the Geckos gained a first set point, the Bulldogs hit a kill shot to stay alive. But at 24-21, GW’s Tasi Tainatongo hit a well-placed kill shot that landed between two defenders. With the first set in hand, the Geckos were still getting warming up.

Leaving nothing to chance and wasting little time, the Geckos opened the second set 7-0. Okkodo’s Dona Llagas, with back-to-back kills, gave the Bulldogs confidence and much-needed momentum. As the Bulldogs pulled within two points, GW’s Isabella Clement served two aces. Every time the Bulldogs attacked, the Geckos not only countered, but elevated play.

A bit more than midway through the set, Okkodo’s Anjanette Ponce tapped an open-court winner which brought Geckos coach Bobbie Quanata to her feet. With a seven-point lead having quickly disappeared, she called a timeout.

Back on the floor, the Geckos amassed a 9-2 run.

As the Geckos dominated out of the pause, a Tainatongo ace set up set point. At 24-14, an Okkodo error gave GW a two-set lead.

In the third set, after dropping the first point, the Geckos dominated the rest of the match.

Pajaro, from the baseline, blasted two aces, giving GW enough spark to carry them to the end. But she didn’t do it on her own. With six Geckos working as one, GW played like a well-oiled machine, attacking the Bulldogs from all angles.

With two aces from Isabella Clement, and a redirected tap from Joie Almoguera that dropped in for a winner, GW was two points from the match.

An Almoguera ace set up match point.

Looking to seal the deal with one mighty blow, another Almoguera would-be ace missed the court by mere inches.

At 24-10, a kill attempt from GW’s Kamaren Gumataotao carried just wide.

With 13 match points in hand, a kill shot from Niolynn Marcus caromed off an Okkodo defender, shot up toward the low-hanging, deep-slatted ceiling and back onto the floor.

“That was honestly my best game,” Clement said. “I just wanted to show up today and I think I did.”

She said that amid the coronavirus pandemic “it means so much to be able to get on the court, with school being so stressful.”

“This is my way to relieve that stress,” she said.