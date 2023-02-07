Baseball fans at George Washington High School field on Saturday morning were treated to an exciting game between the GW Geckos and the Southern High School Dolphins.

The game was filled with strikeouts, a home run, stolen bases, runners thrown out trying to steal, top-level fielding and even a couple of balks. When the dust settled, the Geckos came out on top, defeating Southern 10-7.

The Geckos, in the first inning, jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs against Dolphins starting pitcher Marko Parks. Parks’ GW counterpart, Raythan Sablan, came out firing, partly aided by first game excitement for the Geckos, after their originally scheduled opener was rescheduled.

There may have been some nerves among players, but, in the third inning, behind a big two-run home run to dead center field from senior Jace Gumataotao the Geckos didn’t show it as they quickly added to their lead.

It appeared that four runs might have been enough for GW, especially considering the way Sablan’s day was going, allowing four runners on base through the first five innings, striking out three and only giving up one run.

That single run came off the back of a couple of fifth inning balks from Sablan who was quick to own up to his mistakes, identifying a mental error he made in his approach.

“Yeah, I had a couple of balks that led to their first run,” he said. “I made the mistake of worrying about the base runner when we already had two outs. I should have just focused on the batter. I appreciate the umpire because he came up and explained what I was doing wrong with my pitching motion. It’s definitely something that won’t happen again. Fortunately for me, our defense played outstanding on the day.”

The Geckos added four runs in the fifth inning and another two runs in the sixth, increasing their lead, 10-1.

The Dolphins continued to swing their bats and, if not for some great fielding by the Geckos' defense, they may have put more runs on the board.

When the Geckos pulled Sablan, that pressure from the Dolphins started to pay off as they put six runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth. It could have been more, but a base-running error from a Dolphins player led to the third and final out of the inning.

Keone Raguindin came out to pitch in the seventh inning and, coupled with the GW defense, they were able to hold the Dolphins off for the remainder of the game, giving GW their first win of the season, taking their record to 1-0, while the Dolphins fell to 2-1.

Gumataotao finished the day 3-for-4 from the plate, adding a single and a double to go along with his home run. Eden Sablan also went 3-for-4 for the Geckos, including a ground-rule double in the first inning.