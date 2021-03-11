With non-contact sports back on the docket, high-school athletes around the island are gearing up and back into competition.

But while schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe as they make the transition to playing once again, some parents and students say they are still hesitant to return to the field, the track or the court. This has made it difficult for certain teams to recruit at their usual pre-pandemic numbers, as new and returning athletes second-guess themselves about the risk and rewards of returning to competition.

However, the players and coaches who have shown up are committed, making up for the lost year of regular practices and reduced numbers with renewed fervor.

One of the teams leading the charge back into normalcy is the George Washington High School Geckos’ cross-country team, where Coach Kenneth Duenas and his runners are giving it their all.

“As far as runners, I don’t have a girls team this year,” Duenas said. “They’re a little bit apprehensive, so COVID is a really big factor, but we’ll be back.”

This year, Geckos’ numbers have reduced significantly, but the team is taking it in stride.

At last Friday’s race against John F. Kennedy High School in their Interscholastic Sports Association meet, they stepped on the track with just three boys – Andrew Alcanoba, Kyle Garcia and David-Jay Osborn with 2 players being out on injuries. But Duenas said he is focused on rebuilding the team, and the boys added they are all grateful to be back competing after the long hiatus.

Alcanoba is the only one of the three who takes to running cross full time. Garcia is returning for his second year and Osborn making it his third main sport. They’re all very optimistic. They’re making the adjustments as they come with the season starting at an odd time during the year and only allowing them several weeks to prepare,

“Starting out is really hard, we still have a lot of room to improve,” Alcanoba said. “But we’re just gonna keep improving from here, keep training.”

And Duenas said he is confident that the slow start to the season will begin to pick up.

“I do have to say they’re runners, they run every year … as you can see there’s a bit of a rust right now but they’ll get back up to par,” he said.

JFK’s top five runners had finished around 19 minutes that day. However, Duenas said he was sure his athletes would catch up as their conditioning built up through the season.

“We do have a very good program at George Washington,” he said.

In the 2019 season, stars Terrance Johnson and Paul Mansfield took the top two spots in the individual category at the All-Island Championship. But with athletes out and a shortage of old and new blood on the team, they’ll have to build back strong from square 1.

“We’re still hoping to come back full swing,” he said.

And despite all the setbacks, it was joy for the team just to be back outside, with the sun above them and the wind in their faces, Duenas said, adding “I look at it as new leaves after the fall.”