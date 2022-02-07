The George Washington High School Geckos softball team won their first game of the season, a 17-7 mercy-rule shortened game against the Southern High School Dolphins on Saturday at GW’s home diamond in Mangilao.

The Geckos scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, mostly aided by seven walks and Rocki Jae Mesa’s unstoppable slugging power.

With an RBI-single in the opening frame, another RBI in the second inning and another base hit in the third inning, the senior swatter, a former league MVP, provided the leadership and poise that her Geckos have enjoyed throughout her career. Mesa, who also provided backstop-like confidence at catcher, kept a pair of purple-and-gold pitchers confident, even though, at times, they struggled with control issues.

Not only do Geckos’ pitchers look to Mesa for leadership, so does the rest of the team. Mesa, who leads by example and approaches the game with both confidence and humility, is only too eager to help her teammates succeed.

“Whenever I can, I always help,” Mesa said. “If they need help with how to catch a ball or how to hit a ball, I’m always there.”

Besides catching, batting, leadership and roll model duties, Mesa keeps baserunners in check, often staring down anyone on third base, making them retreat back to the bag.

In the third inning, after Southern’s Selena Fejeran reached first base on an error, she eventually advanced to third base. With Fejeran stuck at third and a baserunner rounding second, the heads-up catcher faked a throw to second and chased down after Fejeran who was still a couple of feet away from the bag. Before she had a chance to retreat, Mesa dove and applied the tag.

“They thought I was going to throw it back to second, but I saw third lead off. So I was like, ‘OK, I'm going to get this one,’ and I just jumped,’” said Mesa, recalling what she saw, did, and told herself. “I just jumped for it and I stuck out my glove.”

As Geckos starting pitcher Crysandra Salas opened the game with only one walk and faced four batters, the hurler’s form and confidence were in top form. But after shutting down the Dolphins in the second inning, the ace pitcher struggled her way through the third inning, walking the first three batters, giving up two singles, and surrendering five runs.

Salas, pitching her second straight game, is improving each time she steps on the mound.

“I honestly felt like I did better than the Tiyan (High School) game,” said Salas, who pitched four innings and was awarded the win. “I know my girls got me, so I try to make them proud.”

Before the third inning, the Dolphins’s struggled to make contact at the plate. But a line drive RBI-single from Daesha Fernandez and then bloop RBI-single sto shallow centerfield from Joena Cruz gave the Dolphins the firepower they had been looking for.

As the Dolphins’ bats came to life, so did its pitching. With Cami Duenas on the mound, having mostly overcome early control issues, she, over the next three innings, allowed only two runs. But in the fifth inning, Cami Duenas, who pitched a complete game,struggled with control, giving up two singles, a pair of walks, and hitting a batter. After five Geckos crossed home plate, one run away from having the mercy rule invoked, Rieley Duenas, from third base, eyed home plate. Duenas, unknowing that crossing home plate would secure the win, seized the opportunity and stole home - a walk-off steal for the ages.

“I was so happy,” said Rieley Duenas, who shared that she was nervous all inning long, even after reaching base with a single.