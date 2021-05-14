Wednesday night’s showdown between the two best baseball teams in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association featured the George Washington High School Geckos and the Notre Dame High School Royals.

Amid perfect weather and fierce competition, the Geckos walked away with a 15-4 win via mercy rule at the Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

Heading into the fourth inning, the Geckos held onto a 9-4 advantage. But after an error-filled fourth inning, the mighty purple Geckos tacked on six additional runs and had the Royals begging for mercy.

The Geckos offense was smoking in the fourth inning. Hits from Jonah Peredo and Jeremiah Sablan, resulting in back-to-back errors, were too hot to handle.

Throughout the inning, with errant throws from first base and back to second base missing their mark, the Geckos scored five runs.

With a comfortable lead, GW pulled winning pitcher Ashton Tedtaotao.

Early in the game, in the first inning, GW scored three runs. But in the second inning, with an RBI single from Guiton Terlaje, ND answered and took the lead, 4-3.

In the bottom of the second inning, with a two-RBI double from Tedtaotao, the Geckos responded.