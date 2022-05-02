Coming off an upset win against the previously unbeaten Father Duenas Friars, the George Washington Geckos hosted the Guam High Panthers Thursday in Interscholastic Sports Association Baseball League action at the GW field.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied at 9-9. However, federation rules state that “If the game is called when the teams have not had an equal number of completed turns at bat, the score shall be the same as it was at the end of the last completed inning.” Because of this rule, the game reverts back to the previous completed inning (6th) and with the score tied 7-7 the game ends in a tie.

GW pitchers Xander Borja and Eden Sudo combined for six innings - seven runs on three hits, walking 14 and striking out 10 for the Geckos. Guam High’s Lane Lunsford pitched all six innings, giving up seven runs on five hits, walking eight and striking out eight for the Panthers.

The Geckos, feeding off their big win Tuesday, started the game on fire with Borja taking care of business early - retiring the batters in order striking out two of the first three to end the top of the first.

In the bottom half of the first, the Geckos struck quick with a triple to center field from lead off batter Javen Pangelinan. Teammate CJ Tenorio followed up with a single of his own to center to bring in Pangelinan for GW’s first run of the game. Tenorio would later score on a wild pitch. With the bases loaded and one out, Lunsford would get called for a couple of balks, scoring two runs for the Geckos and extending their lead to 4-0. Lunsford was able to redeem himself following a hit by pitch, getting a fly out to right field and catching GW’s ninth batter looking to end the inning.

In the top half of the second inning, GW’s Borja recorded his third strike out of the game, but after two base-on-balls and a line drive to the shortstop, the Panthers offense came to life with a single from Jacob Blake and a two run RBI single to center field by John Reed - putting the panthers on the board and cutting the Gecko lead to 4-2. Borja would then catch the next batter looking for his fourth strike out.

The Geckos continued to have their way on offense, as Pangelinan would reach base on a walk and later score on a double to left field by Tenorio. Lunsford would continue to struggle on the mound walking the next batter followed by a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. He would then get called for a balk, which scored Tenorio to give GW a 6-2 lead. Lunsford regained his composure to strike out the next three batters to end the inning.

4th inning

The top of the fourth was huge for Guam High, as they capitalized off multiple errors by the Geckos defense - scoring three runs and ending the night for Borja with GW up 6-5. Geckos relief pitcher Eden Sudo didn’t find much luck early on, as Panther Javier Concepcion reached base on a fielders choice placing runners at the corners. Cleanup hitter Jeremiah Stiffler reached base on an error by the shortstop, allowing a run to score and tying the game up at 6-6. Concepcion later scored in the inning after the geckos third baseman was called for interference giving the Panthers their first lead of the game.

Bottom half of the fourth looked promising for the Geckos as leadoff hitter Raythan Sablan started off the inning with a single to center field. After a fly out to right field, the Geckos managed to load the bases. Sudo then hit a shot to the shortstop who threw to home plate for the force out. Lunsford ended the inning with his fifth strike out of the game.

5th inning

After retiring the Panthers in the top of the fifth with a double play and a strike out, the Geckos led off with Pangelinan who singled to center field. Pangelinan would then steal second and advance to third on another balk called on Lunsford. With one out and a runner on third, Ashton Tedtaotao came up big for the Geckos with a sacrifice hit to center field scoring Pangelinan to tie 7-7. Lunsford would get his sixth strike out to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, both pitchers made quick work of the offense as they each struck out two batters.

The game went into the seventh inning with the Panthers scoring two runs to take the back lead 9-7. In the bottom half, the Geckos first two batters reached base on a hit-by-pitch and a walk - later advancing on a wild pitch to place the tying run on second with no outs and Pangelinan at the plate. Already with two hits for the night and three runs scored, Pangelinan sent a shot to left field scoring two runs and tying the game at 9-9 with no outs.

As soon as the play ended, the game was called due to darkness. Official score was six complete innings with the score tied 7-7.

With the tie, the Geckos are now 2-1-1 and the Panthers are 1-2-1.

IIAAG Volleyball

The FD Friars finished the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 in the 2022 IIAAG Boys Volleyball league defeating the visiting Guam High Panthers in straight sets 25-22, 25-14, 25-19. Playoffs for the IIAAG start Tuesday.

Friars Ethan Alvarez had eight aces and four kills. Joseph Mafnas added 4 kills and 2 blocks

ISA Volleyball

The visiting Tiyan Titans continued to roll in the 2022 ISA Boys Volleyball league defeating the Southern Dolphins in straight set 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 to remain undefeated at 7-0.

Nicholas Santos led the Titans with seven kills and three blocks.