With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls volleyball season winding down, the George Washington High School Geckos strolled into the Tiyan High School Titans gymnasium and won their match in straight sets.

In a little over an hour, the Geckos defeated the Titans 25-10, 25-23, 25-17.

Christine Bansil led the way for the Geckos with seven kills and two aces.

The Geckos, looking to make it an early night, jumped out to an early 7-1 lead as the Titans struggled to get on the same page.

Tiyan cut the lead after an ace by Mnelvi Rechim brought the score to 10-7, but that was the closest they got. Riding on miscues by the Titans, the Geckos took the first set 25-10.

In the second set, the Titans came out with renewed energy with back-to-back kills by Cheifhanna Fredrick and Kaya Nededog and an ace by Fredrick to lead 4-1.

But it didn’t take the Geckos long to take the lead. A kill by Cherese Flores tied the game at 5-5 and an ace by Kamarin Guerrero, followed by a kill from Flores, put the Geckos up 8-5.

With the Geckos pulling away 14-6, Tiyan received some much-needed energy that sparked a run started by an Eriele Salas ace.

Tiyan went on to score 9 straight points, recording three straight kills from Nededog and three from Fredrick to regain the lead,15-14.

Moments later, the Geckos reclaimed the lead behind a kill from Elahna Gumataotao and two from Bansil to put the Geckos up 20-16.

Later in the set, down 23-20, the Titans made one last push, bringing the game within one point behind back-to-back kills from Natalie Mortera and Giada Findish.

The Geckos held on to take the second set 25-23 after a service error by the Titans.

3rd set

In the third set, the Geckos turned up the heat, putting on a scoring clinic, scoring six of their first 10 points off kills to jump to a 10-4 lead. Bansil, in that span, was credited with four of her seven total kills.

“Our team chemistry plays a big part in our success,” Bansil said. “Along with our coach guiding us and correcting our mistakes, it’s our chemistry as a team that makes us successful.”

Later in the set, with the score 20-10, the Titans tried to reignite the spark they had in the second set after back-to-back kills by Zoey Indalecio and Fredrick cut the lead to 21-15.

But it was too little too late for the Titans and Bansil sealed the deal with her second ace, giving the Geckos the 25-17 third-set victory.

With the playoffs approaching, the Geckos are looking to put the final touches into preparation for their title defense.

“I believe we’re there, but we can do so much better because this team is super talented and we all know our potential,” said Bansil. “I love my teammates, but we can definitely do so much better. This was not our 100%, and I’m waiting for that 100% to come out.”

With the win, the Geckos improve to 9-2 with one game remaining, while the Titans finish their season at 1-11.