With strong pitching, powerful hitting and rock-solid defense, on Thursday, the George Washington High School Geckos softball team cruised past the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars.

The Geckos, during the Interscholastic Sports Association winners bracket playoff game, defeated the Cougars, 17-3.

In the top of the first inning, with the Geckos batting around the lineup, GW poured on the runs.

With two hits in the inning, a double, then a bases-clearing triple, Andrea “Spider” Ninete knocked in five RBIs.

“It was just the perfect pitch,” said Ninete, recalling the throw from Cougars starter Isabella Dangan, which led to the 3-run triple. “We’ve been practicing batting all day, yesterday, and it really helped me."

Scoring twice and knocking in two runs, George Washington’s Joresha Quichocho helped the visiting Geckos to a 10-0 lead on their own field.

With more than enough run support in the first inning, GW starting pitcher Rhonamay Salvador pitched with confidence.

“It really helped me with how I was pitching,” Salvador said.

“No matter what, still keep working hard,” Salvador said. “There are a lot of games coming our way, and we are just putting our heads up,” said the winning pitcher, who struck out five batters.

Hoping to stave off a mercy-rule loss and dropping down to the must-win losers bracket, in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cougars rallied for three runs. But, in the fifth inning, Geckos reliever Marcelina Pangelinan retired 3 of 4 batters.

With the win, the Geckos await the winner of the Southern High School Dolphins vs. Guam High School Panthers.

The Dolphins and Panthers were scheduled to play their winners bracket playoff game Thursday, but, earlier in the day, the Department of Defense Education Activity banned its middle school and high school teams from competing in Guam's sports leagues.

In a letter from Guam High School Principal Jason Sheedy, addressed to all DODEA stakeholders, he stated, “Until further notice, due (to) the safety concerns of all our students, involving the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in DODEA, Guam schools we will be postponing all outside of school extra-curricular activities...We will reevaluate on a week-by-week basis.”

A few hours later, Guam High School posted on its Facebook page: "All events are back on.”

It is unclear if the Southern vs. Guam High softball game will be made up.