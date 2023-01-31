For about eight minutes, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars matched the George Washington High School Geckos Purple’s intensity, as both teams were knotted in a battle, competing for the title in the Clutch Super Series Alumni Edition championship game. The Clutch finale, hosted by Heineken, was played early Sunday evening at the University of Guam athletics field in Mangilao.

But late in the first half, GW Class of 2009 graduate Ratu Uluiviti turned a 15-meter sprint into what proved to be the game-winning try. With Jesse “Pumpy” Manglona at his side, and his right index finger pointed straight up – the universal signal for we’re No. 1 – the “Fijian Flash” blew through a pair of Friars defenders and dove into the try zone.

“My adrenaline was just rushing with excitement,” Uluiviti said. “I was just doing it for the boys.”

“Thanks to Clutch for everything, for hosting a good tournament,” he said.

About one minute later, like a shark tasting blood for the first time, or, more appropriately, a gecko relishing the first gulp of a bug’s juicy blood, Manglona busted into the goal for the Geckos’ second try. With two first-half tries and one made conversion, the Geckos led 12-0 at halftime and closed out the game untouched, smashing the Friars, 22-0.

“We're always telling each other we have to support, support, support,” said Manglona, citing teamwork, trust in each other, and unselfishness as the components in the win. “When you support, you get tries like that. The try is good, but the assist is always better.”

Adding two more insurance tries in the second half, Manglona and Anselmo “Spade” Untalan put the game out of reach.

“Nobody really thought we were going to make it all the way,” Manglona said. “They knew we are good, but they didn't know we were great!”

Throughout the pandemic and before the lifting of sanctions, rugby was one of the last sports given the green light to resume competition. After so many missed opportunities, Manglona was ecstatic for the Clutch tournament.

“After high school, there’s really not a lot of rugby that goes on,” said Manglona, citing a lack of opportunity. “When rugby comes along, especially an alumni tournament, you get with all of your old friends, your old teammates, your old pals from the glory days and you bring back that memory on the rugby field. And today, we brought all those memories back. And today, we're champions!”

“Gecko pride! Gecko pride, all the time!” he said.

Women’s competition

Saturday afternoon, in the Clutch Super Series Alumni Edition women’s championship, the Notre Dame High School Royals defeated the Geckos, 30-12.