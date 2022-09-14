The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association cross- country meets continued Monday at the George Washington High School campus, with the GW Geckos, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks and Southern High School Dolphins each taking part in the tri-meet.

Sanchez freshman Rynier DiRamos and GW junior Robin Cruz took first overall in their respective divisions.

DiRamos led the boys division from the start, increasing the gap as the race progressed, eventually taking first with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds. DiRamos’ time was a minute, nine seconds faster than the second place finisher, putting all the attention on who would come in second.

“I see myself up there and I push myself hard to be the best," DiRamos said. "I set my expectations very high, and I expect myself to make that a reality.”

The GW boys looked strong early, as a pack of Geckos held the two, three and four spots for the first half of the course, but, in the end, it came down to a 50-meter sprint between GW’s Aiden Uncangco and Southern’s Gabriel Hollingsworth.

“I’m glad I got second, but all that was really driving me this meet was to beat DJ,” said Uncangco, referring to teammate and Gecko standout David Osbourn.

Uncangco and Hollingsworth both finished 18:55, with Uncangco crossing the finish line first to take second, followed by Hollingsworth.

Results: Boys

GWHS Geckos def. SHS Dolphins 24-32

GWHS Geckos def. SSHS Sharks 26-30

SHS Dolphins def. SSHS Sharks 24-26

Girls division

In the girls division, on their way to a sweep, GW took two of the top three spots. Cruz, in 22:16, led the way, with teammate Rhylaieh Taitano placing second, in 23:11. Sanchez’s Marin Fukui, in 26:32, placed third.

The Geckos remain unbeaten as they look to make a strong case for the title.

We’re doing good as a team right now,” Cruz said. “I’m confident that we can make a legitimate shot at taking first this year.”

Results: Girls

GWHS Geckos def. SHS Dolphins 15-50

GWHS Geckos def. SSHS Sharks 22-33

SSHS Sharks def. SHS Dolphins 15-50