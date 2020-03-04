The George Washington Geckos and Simon Sanchez Sharks punched their tickets to the final four, defeating their respective opponents in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Basketball quarterfinal action Tuesday evening.

With their respective wins, the Sharks advance to play the John F. Kennedy Islanders at JFK while the Geckos move on to play the Okkodo Bulldogs at Okkodo in semifinal games Thursday evening. Games are slated to start at 6 p.m.

The Geckos jumped out to a hot start, taking a 19-3 lead to open up first quarter action. Gecko center William Palomo did much of the damage, pouring in 10 points to pave the way.

Tiyan hit a groove offensively in the second quarter behind seniors Westbrook Concepcion and Ermony Rotem. But, they did little defensively to stop the hot-shooting Geckos on their home court. The home team matched them nearly bucket for bucket behind Ricky Macias and Josh Sebastian as the Geckos closed up the half 38-24.

Coming off the break, both teams struggled but had no problems letting the rock fly from well behind the arc.

With three minutes left in the quarter and the Geckos up by as much as 18, the Titans finally found their niche. Scrappy plays on defense and a sweet touch from Concepcion, Rotem and Juan Duenas narrowed the gap to 10 to close the quarter at 60-50.

In the opening of the fourth, Sebastian opened up the scoring right quick, dumping the pass in traffic to a waiting Palomo. Then, senior Dylan Trusso capped off the 8-0 run with a long bomb to put the Geckos back up by 18.

For nearly four minutes, it was a back-and-forth match as the teams traded baskets and fouls. Despite the deficit, the Titans stayed hungry. Extending their defense the length of the floor, the Titans frustrated the Geckos guards, forcing turnovers.

Savvy guard play and a streaky shot at the 3-point line put the Titans as close as seven with only a minute to go.

However, it was too little too late with the margin too large for Tiyan to overcome. The Geckos stayed composed, riding a host of late fouls from the Titans. Macias capped off the run at the free throw line, hitting two straight to extend the lead to 13. Concepcion found daylight in the final seconds, hitting a running floater from the three as the buzzer sounded and time ran out.

Three Geckos dropped double digits in the win. Sebastian led the Geckos with 22 points. Palomo and Macias chipped in 15 and 11, respectively, to keep the Geckos alive.

Concepcion was a beast on both ends of the floor, pouring in six treys and capping his senior year with a 34-point game. Rotem ended with 16 points, while Duenas added 13 points in the loss.

Sanchez 67, Southern High 50

The Simon Sanchez Sharks played host to the Southern High Dolphins, overcoming a slow first quarter to end the game with a 17-point win over the Tuninos.

The Southern High Dolphins opened up the game, taking a 3-point lead against the Sharks. EJ and Brennan Cruz led their team on offense, dropping 10 points to nearly match the Sharks team output in the first quarter. Andrei Montoya kept the home team within striking distance, hitting 7 points in the opening stanza.

Brennan Cruz upped his game in the second quarter, adding 7 more points to his night's tally to keep the Tuninos ahead. Teammate Kyler Aflleje added 5 to keep the Dolphins up 31-27 at the half.

While the Dolphins held the lead, the Shark Pit is not a friendly gym, and the Dolphins struggled to find their shot in the second half.

However, things opened up for the home team as senior guard Isaiah Malig finally found his stroke, dropping three treys to lead the Sharks on a 22-point run. On the defensive end, the Sharks held the normally explosive Dolphins to 7 points.

With the lead firmly in their court, the Sharks hit cruise control in the fourth quarter to pocket the win and advance to the semifinals against JFK.

John Macaldo led the Sharks to victory, dropping 19 points, while teammate Malig added 18 for the night.

Brennan Cruz led the Dolphins with 14 points, while teammate Aflleje added 9 in the loss.