The George Washington High School Geckos girls volleyball team played like they were on a mission Friday evening, dispatching the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.

The win took place in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association playoff semifinals at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

GW’s outside hitter Christine Bansil’s nine kills and Janae Cabrera’s five kills and three aces allowed the Geckos to play at a high pace.

In the other semifinals, a Thursday night showdown between the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks and the Tiyan High School Titans, the Yigo squad emerged victorious, punching their ticket to the finals.

The 2021 GDOE ISA Girls High School Volleyball Championship game between the Sharks and the Geckos will take place at 7:30 p.m Thursday, Dec. 16 at Southern High School in Santa Rita.

“I feel 110% confident,” said Cabrera, sharing her thoughts on how the championship game will go down. “We beat them in five sets, but I feel we can beat them in three.”

“This team is so talented,” Bansil said. “We’re mentally there, and we got this.”

Cabrera, to go along with her stellar semifinals performance, officially shut the lights on the Islanders’ season, drilling a match-ending ace.

“It was all about concentration, just pretending it was me and ball,” Cabrera said.

From the opening point, the Geckos displayed a dominant style of play that carried them through to the finale. With strong play from Isabella Clement, Bansil and setter Joie Almoguera, GW jumped out in front 14-8.

After the first set was in the books, the Geckos dominated the second set 13-3. A kill from Bansil gave GW their largest lead at 18-7.

Led by JFK’s Maya Andres and Alessandra Pagdilo a much-needed run on offense prevented a blowout. But a pair of errors gifted the set to the Geckos.

It appeared that the Islanders were going to make a run in the third set, but a larger, 9-2, Gecko’s run reclaimed the momentum. With a big block and kill from Kameron Guerrero, GW began to pull away. Bansil, with three of her nine kills in the final set, plus Cabrera’s timely ace, put the Islanders on ice.

“Our bond just got stronger all season,” Bansil said. “I love the bond we created, and I think that really helped us. … In my opinion, we are the strongest team ever, mentally. It’s a mental game, and I really feel like we have that strong mentality and we came in here and played like we wanted it.”

Cabrera said the the win was “just about picking up every ball we could, and just moving our feet as fast as we could.”