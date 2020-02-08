With the Southern High School Dolphins’ EJ Cruz lighting it up from beyond the arc, not even a 15-point fourth quarter George Washington High School lead was safe.

But with two minutes left in regulation, and leading by 2 points, the home-court Geckos edged the Dolphins, 66-62.

When EJ Cruz wasn’t burning out the net with 3-pointers, the Dolphins scoring options were limited. With 34 points, more than half of the team’s total offense, his effort wasn’t enough.

"Our coach just told us that we have to finish,” said the Geckos’ Enrique “Ricky” Macias. … “We just had to keep pushing, be patient on offense, and work hard on defense."

With three players igniting for double digits, and another chipping in with 8 points, the Geckos well-balanced scoring attack kept the Dolphins defenders scrambling.

Leading George Washington, Brendyn Cruz scored a team-high 25 points, Macias dropped in 15, Dylan Trusso earned a hard-fought 12 points, and Shane Ogo chipped in with 8.

“Props to Southern,” Macias said “They came out and fought hard.

“The first we saw them, they beat us. The second time around, we just had to come back stronger. We had to really work because they are a talented team.”

While it takes some teams a while to shake off nerves and set their offense, from the opening tip, Thursday's game was a barnburner.

In a display of first quarter firepower, Macias drained three 3-pointers.

Matching Macias from deep, and chipping in three 2-point shots, EJ Cruz accounted for 15-of-16 of the Dolphins early points.

At halftime, the Geckos led 31-27

The second half was all about Cruz control.

As leads ballooned and popped, EJ Cruz and Brendyn Cruz elevated their games.

“I started feeling it tonight,” Brendyn Cruz said.

In the third quarter, Brendyn Cruz scored 14 of GW’s 15 points, and the GW defense shut down the Dolphins.

After 24 minutes, the Geckos led 38-39.

In the fourth quarter, as the game became more physical, EJ Cruz drained back-to-back treys, twice, stole the ball and converted fast-break layups.

In about a minute, the sharpshooter scored 10 points.

“Props to him for helping his team out,” Macias said.