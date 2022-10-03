A small but boisterous crowd withstood a little bit of rain Friday night as the visiting Tiyan High School Titans took on the George Washington High School Geckos in a late-season boys soccer game at GW field in Mangilao.

Before the game, both teams were on the hunt for a playoff spot in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Soccer League. But after the game ended in a 2-2 tie, mathematically, George Washington was limited.

The playoff picture

Both GW and Tiyan teams have one more match in the regular season, which GW can use to build upon the skill they gained this season. This afternoon, the Geckos will close their season against the No. 2-ranked Okkodo High School Bulldogs. The Bulldogs will host the game at 6:30 p.m. If the Bulldogs win, they will lock up second place and will take on either Tiyan or Southern High School in the first round of the playoffs.

Tiyan, with playoff seeding at stake, will close out the regular season against the two-time defending champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. The JFK vs. THS game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Ramsey Field.

While the Geckos and Simon Sanchez High Sharks both missed the playoffs, postseason pairings have yet to be decided.

Strategies unveiled

Tiyan came out playing a 1-3-4-3 while GW set up in a defensive-minded 1-5-4-1, posting five defenders to thwart off the Tiyan attack. Both teams brought great energy to the match which was fairly open for the entire 80 minutes.

About halfway into the first half, 19 minutes into the match, Tiyan’s Ashton Aguon broke open a scoreless tie. All night, Aguon’s speed was a cause for concern as the Geckos struggled to contain him. With GW focused on Aguon and his ability, the purple and gold ended the half with very few scoring opportunities.

The second half started much like the first, with both teams playing very direct, sending long balls forward, hoping to win the first and second ball. As both teams looked for scoring opportunities, rain began soaking the field. Amid a slippery pitch and fatigued legs, the game began to open up more for both attacks. As passes skipped off players and the field alike, only the more prepared teams would be able to take advantage of the tricky conditions.

As the second half wore on, both goalkeepers were soon called into action, with Tiyan’s Conor Flory keeping his side in the lead while GW’s Jonah Blas made some big saves to keep the Geckos in the match.

In the 60th minute, Tiyan had what seemed to be an innocuous throw-in on the right side, just over the midfield line. The throw was sent to Isaiah Cruz, who flicked the ball over Tiyan’s back line, creating a 50/50 — when two players make a play on a ball at the same time — between the speedster Aguon and a rushing Blas. Aguon reached the ball before the goalkeeper, touching it by him with his first touch before slotting the shot into an empty net. Aguon’s second goal gave the Titans the 2-0 lead.

With 20 minutes left to play and only a few points away from securing the league’s No. 3 seed, a valuable goal as it will improve postseason matchups, it appeared that Tiyan had done enough to win the game. For nearly an hour, the Titans had won time of possession. Controlling the ball and using the clock to their favor, the Titans were well on their way to victory.

However, in soccer, a 2-nil lead is considered to be the most dangerous lead of all, as it can lead to complacency at even the highest levels of the game. And sure enough, within three minutes of Aguon’s goal, GW earned their first goal.

Similar to the play that led to the Titan’s second goal, a long pass split through the heart of the Tiyan midfield and defense. As the pass carried toward the net, a footrace ensued between Flory and GW’s Shuntaro Suzuki. Arriving a split second earlier than Flory, the Gecko finished, slotting to the keeper’s left side-netting with a first-time finish with his right foot.

The goal seemed to lift GW’s spirits, and they pressed on.

On a play that stemmed from the ensuing kickoff, GW scored the game-tying goal. In the 74th minute, Suzuki was rewarded for his effort. Again, in a similar situation as his first goal, the Gecko took control of a through-ball. This time, though, he had enough time to take a few touches before shooting past Flory.

With a few minutes left in the match, two Geckos collided and play was stopped. After receiving treatment, only a few minutes on the clock remained. Unfortunately, the final whistle was blown shortly thereafter, ending the game in a stalemate.

While Tiyan may have thought they had done enough to get the win, GW created two dangerous chances late and converted them, stealing a point, as the Titans surrendered two.