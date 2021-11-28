The George Washington High School Geckos football team wrapped up its final regular season game with a 26-0 win on Friday night over the Tiyan High School Titans at GW Field in Mangilao.

With the Geckos having already locked up third-place in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association standings, the game against the Titans served as a final opportunity to clean up any mistakes heading into the playoffs. The Geckos, in the semifinals, will take on the No. 2-seeded Guam High School Panthers.

In the other semifinals game, the five-time defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, the No. 1-seeded team, will take on the No. 4 Southern High School Dolphins.

Game times and locations will be reported in Monday's Guam Daily Post.

“Guam High has a good squad this year, so we're looking forward to challenging them,” said George Washington’s Mykai Blas. “It's going to be good game.”

Although the Geckos finished the regular season with its third straight shutout win, none of the victories came against playoff-bound teams.

“We still have to come out hard,” said GW’s Jonahs Gumabon. “We cannot be satisfied with anything. Every win, you celebrate, but you still come out and work and get better, until you reach the end, which is the championship.”

When the Geckos played the Panthers in Week 1, Guam High defeated George Washington 14-6. Gumabon and the Geckos know, if they are to advance to a fifth straight championship, there is a lot of work to be done.

Besides a strong performance from Guam High, Gumabon chalked the loss to the Panthers up to first-game jitters.

“We were pretty nervous and all of that, so now we're coming in strong,” Gumabon said. “We will come in confident, more humble. As long as we do what we need to do, we’re good.”

Geckos not falling for tricks

From the opening kickoff, the Titans (2-5-0) tried to catch the Geckos (5-2-0) with a hurried, no-huddle, short kick, off guard, but George Washington fielded the ball in great field-position and quickly scored its first touchdown.

Opening its first drive with a long, first-down run from Blas, followed by another chain-moving completion from quarterback Ricardo Leon Guerrero II to Jake Cruz, the Geckos pulled inside the Titans' 30-yard line. Blas, who finished the night with over 175 all-purpose yards, ran a Leon Guerrero handoff inside the 10-yard line. But as Blas was tacked, the ball popped loose and rolled toward the end zone. Cruz, on the six-yard line, recovered the fumble.

For the Geckos’ first touchdown, Leon Guerrero, the offensive line, and GW’s running backs faked out the Titans’ defense, drawing all 11 players to the left. As Leon Guerrero kept the ball hidden, a Tiyan’s cornerback left wide receiver Robert Raras open in the end zone.

“That touchdown, it was definitely thrilling,” said Raras, after hauling in his first touchdown reception of the season. “I did not expect to be so wide open.”

As the score held up as the game-winner, the Geckos were just getting started. And as the mighty purple’s offense kicked into overdrive, its defense speared no mercy.

On the Titans’ next set of downs, George Washington’s Jonahs Gumabon and Chawi Keresoma sacked quarterback Joshua Angoco for a big loss. On the next play, Tristen Hayes and Brian Hayes sacked the unprotected Angoco for another trip way behind the line of scrimmage.

After a fruitless possession, where the only yardage gained was negative, the Titans were forced to punt.

With 92 yards separating George Washington from its next score, the Geckos wasted no time in taking a two-touchdown lead.

On second-and-six and from its own 12-yard line, Blas ran through a gaping hole for an 88-yard touchdown. As he raced toward the left sideline and straightened out toward the end zone, he sprinted toward the end zone. With a pair of Titans chasing after him, Blas dove past the goal line.

“That was probably the biggest run of my career,” he said. “It was just a green light, saw an opening, took it, ran my fastest, and it turned out our way.”

After Gumabon drilled the point after try, his second on a row, the Geckos led 14-0.

With time running out in the first half, Gumabon ended another Titans’ drive with an interception - a circus-catch pick where he elevated and became completely horizontal as he grabbed the ball and fell to the turf on the Titans’ 17-yard line.

Two plays later, the Geckos' Austin Aguon caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Leon Guerrero II, the first of his high school career.

“I just have to thank my line, coaches, everybody,” he said. “Hard work pays off.”

In the first half, the Titans had been unable to execute its offense and defense, but entered the second half determined to move the chains.

As the Titans advanced to the Geckos’ 33-yard line, George Washington’s Kaimana Indalecio intercepted Angoco, ending the drive, stopping the Titans’ best scoring-opportunity.

Around the league

In other GDOE ISA football action, the Southern High School Dolphins (4-3-0) defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs (0-7-0) 19-0 at Okkodo.