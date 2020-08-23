In Camden Camacho’s debut season playing for the George Fox University Bruins men's tennis team, he and his doubles partner fought hard as underdogs to beat Portland State University, an NCAA Division I team, 7-5.

Although Camacho's NCAA Division III inaugural season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the win was a highlight and should bode well for the rest of his college career.

“I’ve learned that just because I play at a Division III university, I can still compete at higher levels,” said Camacho, who is also plays on Guam's Davis Cup team.

At Father Duenas Memorial School, Camacho was a multisport athlete and competed on Friars soccer, volleyball, and tennis teams. As a young athlete, he set his sights high and never let go of the dream of playing collegiate sports.

“I picked up tennis at the age of 10 and within two years I began playing competitively, he said. “My love for the sport grew, and I strived to be the best.”

Jeff Cero, Bruins’ tennis coach, has taken Camacho under his wing and has helped the Guamanian on his quest for greatness.

“Camden has improved in his consistency and shot selection," Cero said. “Not only in his consistency within a point, but also playing consistently at the same level from point to point.

“I expect Camden to continue to grow on and off the court."

He has a lot to grow and learn, but with his humility and hunger, the sky is the limit, he added.

Not only did Camacho excel on the tennis court, but he received recognition as a Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete, an honor bestowed upon individuals who excelled in their sport and in the classroom.

While learning to juggle athletics, academics, and a busy social calendar was never easy, Camacho adopted a a work-now-so-you-can-play-later mentality, which motivated him to stay focused and never give up.

“Self-discipline and study hall are the two reasons I was able to balance sports and academics,” he said.

After the NCAA canceled last season’s Spring competition, Camacho was unable to get the full experience of his first college season. Since then, he has been training rigorously with early morning workouts, which included running and lifting weights.

With the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation still rearranging the face of college sports, Camacho and Cero are guardedly hopeful that Spring 2021 will not get the axe.

“We aren't sure how things are going to play out, let alone what our world will look like in a month, let alone four months,” Cero said. “Right now, all we can do is follow our mandated guidelines to the best of our ability to keep everyone, including ourselves, safe and healthy.”

Despite the uncertainty, Camacho remains upbeat and offers advice to the next crop of Guam’s college hopefuls.

“Train when others aren’t looking, and know there is always someone who is training harder than you and pushing towards the same dream,” he said.