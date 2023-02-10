It has been about a year and a half since the Army Corps of Engineers condemned George Washington High School’s nearly 60-year-old gymnasium and it still sits in a state of disrepair.

A roundtable hearing conducted by the Guam Legislature's Committee on Education, Public Safety and the Arts on Tuesday revealed the reasons for the delay: the government’s flawed procurement process and a painfully slow bureaucracy.

Committee Chairman Sen. Chris Barnett said that the issues and concerns with facilities and maintenance are still within reach and doesn't feel the reason for the delay is financial.

“I don't believe money is a problem, right?” Barnett said. “We have the money, and it's not often you're going to hear a senator say, ‘Hurry up and spend the money.’ But I think that's what we need to get these facilities and maintenance issues under control.”

“I believe we failed our schools, we failed our students. I know that we can do better. They deserve better and I'm confident that we're going to do better,” he added.

In September 2021, when it was first revealed that the gym had structural damage, Guam Department of Education's then-Superintendent Jon Fernandez was notified of the problem and the process to repair the gym was set in motion. Besides a moderate amount of damage to the gym’s interior, as evidenced by hairline cracks where the ceiling meets the sides of the building, the gym also needed its air-conditioning system replaced, a new court installed, its bleachers repaired, and a fresh coat of paint. In essence, the manåmko' of a gym needed a major face-lift.

Once an engineering plan was produced and a request for proposal created, vendors had four months to submit their bids. Once received, per government of Guam requirement, the lowest bidder received the award.

Allegedly, the disparity between the highest and lowest bids was so vast that, upon bid review, it caused the Office of the Attorney General of Guam to halt the award.

“The intended award process went through the process, it got red-tagged by the folks downstream,” GDOE facilities manager Phil Toves said at Tuesday's roundtable discussion.

Toves said that after months of delay, GDOE was advised by its legal department to cancel the contract and begin anew — strike one.

“The bidders that came in previously were so much lower, and the higher bid was so much higher, that it brought red flags,” Toves said. “OK. I mean, they're new startup companies, we don't know their capabilities. The reluctance in awarding something like that, with no known references, was part of the reason why this kind of got dragged on.”

On the second go-round, bids were received and, like before, the award went to the lowest bidder. And, like before, the OAG did not allow the award to go through.

Toves said that multiple attempts by GDOE to have the awardee pay a performance bond were unsuccessful.

“So a performance bond was required,” Toves said. “The company came in low bid wasn't able to provide it or resisted our requests to provide it. And, so, after many attempts to do that, legal, again, recommended that we go back out for a new bid.” Strike two.

Apparently, on this third attempt, a performance bond requirement was added to the bid package and is days away from going up for bid.

“That should be able to go out this week,” Toves said.

Toves said he's working directly with one of the attorneys “to make sure we get this thing out and clean” so GDOE can “fast track the procurement process and the award and construction.”

He also said that GW’s gym should be ready to use within seven months, stating that the bid process will take about four months, with another 90 days to complete the work.

“So this time around, we will reach out to known, reputable contractors, so we have a good slate of contractors to work with or to select from,” Toves said.

If all goes according to plan, the George Washington gymnasium should come online in September 2023, nearly in time for the start of school year 2023-2024.

In the meantime, GW, when the weather permits and outside gyms are available, will continue to teach its physical education classes outside and rely on the mercy of others.

“We use our track and field, we use canopies outside,” Dexter Fullo, GWHS principal, told senators and stakeholders at the hearing. “We have basketball courts that we had to use outside and focus a lot on fitness activities rather than several sports that we would like them to teach.”

Fullo said that GW needs a home of its own.

“We need space for our students to be able to demonstrate pride and camaraderie,” he said. “Our PE teachers and students need a safe place for teaching and learning. We need our gym back. We need our gymnasium fixed.”

Echoing Fullo’s sentiments, GWHS athletic director Marty Boudreau is tired of the situation. He feels it isn’t fair to any of the stakeholders, especially the students.

“We can't have functions of any type, unless it's nice and sunny outside,” he said.

“OK, as far as sports go, it’s been a nightmare trying to find places to practice and have games,” he said, thanking the administrations of Father Duenas Memorial School and the University of Guam for allowing GW to use their facilities.

“I can't say enough thanks for Father Duenas and UOG for helping us out,” Boudreau said. “Without those two facilities, we wouldn't have interscholastic sports at all. … We need the gym, bad!”

When Barnett first learned of the issues with GW’s gymnasium, the freshman senator visited the school and listened to the students’ complaints.

“For me, the big takeaway was when I got a chance to speak with the students, and the students came up to me when we were in the gym with Mr. Boudreau,” he said.

“They told me they feel like they’re not seen, feel invisible,” Barnett said.

“They feel like we don't care,” added Barnett, sharing the students’ sentiments.