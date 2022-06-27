It was a spectacular night on the track for Team Guam as several athletes qualified for the finals, set a personal record and earned a bronze in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games Friday at the Oleai Sports Complex.

Guam's Genie Gerardo led the way for the evening, pulling out a season's best to win bronze in the hammer throw behind Australia's gold-silver finish. A late entry from Kiribati forced her to up her game, she said.

"When I saw the fielder from Kiribati, I knew I had to do better if I wanted a medal," she said after her ceremony.

With her shoulder wrapped in KT tape, Gerardo was a little emotional as she described the intensity of the last month, coming from the Oceania Championships in Australia then to the Mini Games in Saipan.

"It's just been a long month," she said. "I was definitely feeling the soreness and fatigue, and I just wanted to win something to take home."

Having her sister, April Flores, made the competition easier, she said, laughing. Flores, who also competed in the hammer, threw a personal best.

"I am happy with my PR," said Flores, a teacher at Astumbo Middle School. "That's pretty good for someone who hasn't been competing for a while."

Looking ahead, Gerardo said, she plans to train for Micronesian and Pacific Games next year. To elevate her training, she said she's hoping to travel to the Philippines and Saipan to compete in their open meets.

"I just need to compete more, hit the weight room ... change up my training to include higher caliber competition," Gerardo said.

Gesturing to the teams that fund training for their athletes to compete at higher levels, Gerardo said, "it'll be tough but I want to see what I can do."

Either way, the sisters leave with two PRs, a Guam record and a bronze medal.

In the night's events, Madison Packbier and Joseph Green had phenomenal runs to advance to the 200m finals. While they came up short, it wasn't for lack of effort. The sprinters from Papua New Guinea are definitely a class unto themselves.

In the 110m hurdles, Jovan Pineda hit a personal record, popping a 16.22 to finish seventh among all runners in the finals.

In the 1,500, Guam's Terrance Johnson finished first for the island in the finals and seventh overall with a 4:19.92. Hugh Kent and Mark Imazu wrapped up the Guam presence with a 4:25.21 and 4:38.30, respectively.