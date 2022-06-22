Guam's athletics team took its first turn on the track in 2022 Pacific Mini Games competition at the Oleai Sports Complex in Susupe, Saipan.

Guam's Genie Gerardo was spectacular in her turn at the shot put, posting fourth overall with an 11.66m throw.

Gerardo held third until Tahiti’s Loveleina Wong-Sang rocketed from eighth to third with a phenomenal throw of 12.32m. Guam’s other fielder, April Flores, finished fifth overall at 8.86m.

Coming off the throws, Gerardo had thrown better than she did at the Oceania competition held two weeks ago in Australia. But, with a bronze in her grasp early in the competition, Gerardo admitted to being a little disappointed at missing the podium, until she heard the good news from her coach that she had broken the Guam record of 11.52, which Gerardo had set in 2019.

As the news sank in and her teammates congratulated her, Gerardo laughed and shook her head in disbelief.

“I didn’t know,” she said, laughing. “It feels pretty good, actually. I didn’t realize I broke the record … again!”

Armed with a new spin on her throw, Gerardo said the numbers reminded her that her ceiling for growth is high and there’s more to do in her sport.

“There’s more room to grow,” she said. Indicating the top thrower from Tonga, she said, “that’s my goal, though. I need to hit the weight room more and train harder. This is an indication that I can do so much better.”

Another bonus for Gerardo was competing with her sister, Flores, in the same event.

The duo said there’s definitely a rivalry and push for each other.

“She’s better,” Flores said, indicating Gerardo. “But, we push each other to do better every time.”

Gerardo said it’s nice to see her sister with her in the field.

“In competitions like this, they’re so big. It’s nice to have my sister there,” she said.

Both said they were happy with their throws, with Flores throwing a season’s best. The goal is to continue to move up from here, they said.

The duo will be competing in the hammer on Friday. Gerardo has the discus, as well, on Thursday. With a new perspective, the goal is to push for her best.

The 100m sprints kicked off the day’s events. And with the Saipan sun beating down, Guam’s speediest runners had a good day. From the men’s team, both Joseph Green and Nathan Castro advanced to the semifinals slated for later today. In the women’s 100m, Madison Packbier missed the cut by a tenth of a second, while Carrie Ann Cabral finished with a 15.15, just outside of the qualifying time.

After her race, Cabral said she was satisfied with her performance on the world stage.

“I mean, I can’t really be mad. It’s my first international competition,” Cabral said.

Seeing her coaches at the line helped her relax.

“It’s nice to know I’m not by myself in that heat." Cabral will be competing in the 200m sprint later this afternoon.

In the 10,000m race, Guam Olympian Derek Mandel picked off runners over the 25 laps to finish fourth overall. While Mandell set a blistering pace to finish at 35:56.72 overall, Papua New Guinea’s runners – who finished 1-2 – were in a class by themselves as they set a ridiculous pace at the start of the race and only seemed to get faster as the afternoon wore on.

In the men’s 800, Guam’s Arthur Toves posted a 2:02.21 to advance to the semifinals set for later today.