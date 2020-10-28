While there is no realistic time frame for island sports to start up, thanks to a large uptick in positive cases of COVID-19, there is still a big impetus among island athletes – young and old – to stay in shape. Competitive shape, however, is another bag of beans entirely.

Some sports – golf, tennis – and solo sports – biking, running and swimming - have already gotten the green light to practice. Some team sports have applied under the governor's executive order to hold practices under strict safety conditions to limit the spread of the virus. And, a wealth of virtual events have stepped up to fill the void since in-person competitions are still on the no-go list.

Despite the void in activities, the knowledge that, within months, there could be competition has raised concerns with athletes jumping back into the competitive arena after months without activity.

“I am not in any way a medical authority or sports science expert. ... I qualify any of my comments as more a concern, understanding the basic context of the terms and how they might affect to interscholastic athletes,” said Terry Debold, a wrestling coach and the president of the organization that oversees private school sports, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam. “My personal concern is that younger individuals (kids and teens) retain a memory, perhaps both physiologically and mentally, of what their bodies were doing before the pandemic. If and when sports resume, there's a natural instinct to perform at that same intensity, even though the body is in no way similarly conditioned.”

He stressed the importance of a “reacclimatization process” to protect athletes.

“I think it's important that we take this into account and make sure this is collectively discussed with trainers and coaches, who obviously have more insight with the physical demands of their respective sports,” he said.

He likened the lack of activity to that in the wrestlers he has trained over the years.

It's not uncommon for high school wrestlers to run up to 3 miles a day, that's aside from the regular practice. If they haven't maintained that level of running, much less not practicing or other training, there needs to be a gradual reentry into activities,” Debold said.

Professional fighter and STEEL Athletics owner JJ Ambrose echoed much of what Debold said, adding “Deconditioning is absolutely a real thing. I see it all the time in fighters and athletes in the gym.”

Ambrose said it’s not uncommon for fighters to take time off to recuperate after a long training camp.

“In just two weeks, they’ll have gained 15-20 pounds, not have the same sharpness, and will generally be less conditioned. The longer they stay away, the more drastic the change in fitness,” he said. "The same goes with fitness members in the gym. They’ll fall off from their steady routine for whatever reason. Then when they come back, that first week is painful to watch as their fitness markers have significantly dropped off.”

Professional and elite athletes live by a different motto, Ambrose said, subscribing to the philosophy that one should always “Stay ready so you never have to get ready.”

Elite athletes can’t afford to step off their training regimen, he said.

“As a professional fighter, there is no real offseason. I tell anyone that trains with me that you have to be ready to step into the ring on a week’s notice, because that’s where you’ll get the most opportunity,” he said. Living on Guam – it’s expensive to get off island when a fight comes up, so being ready is what gets you hired.

However, Ambrose readily says that motto won’t apply to the everyday athlete who plays in soccer leagues, basketball tourneys or weekend volleyball events. Nor does it apply to high school athletes who have spent hours honing their craft, hoping for a starting spot on a stacked roster or a chance at a college scholarship.

For these athletes, who used to compete at high levels, but have since scaled back their training, it’s a very different arena.

For younger athletes, “their livelihoods aren’t at stake, most of them just playing a sport to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Ambrose said. “I can only hope that the coaches sent their athletes at home workouts. Hopefully they stayed in a degree of fitness and health while under lockdown.”

However, Ambrose had a couple of tips for those athletes.

“They have to be honest with themselves. If they are out of shape, they need to start slow. While, yes, their skills may have not diminished, their strength, speed, reaction time, etc. will have fallen from their norm,” he said. “If you were running sub-6-minute mile before lockdown and haven’t been training much, don’t expect that same result now.”

“Imagine the effect of months away from the gym!” he said, discussing the loss in muscle mass, reaction time and overall performance.

He stressed the importance of safety, being realistic and doing what is possible given the circumstances.

“If I were speaking to my daughter, I would say this: ‘we can’t control world events any more than we can control the weather. But we can control our reactions to these events,’” he said. “Everything we put in our body – our effort and consistency in training, our sleep and recovery – and most importantly, the things we allow into our mind, positive or negatively impactful. It’s up to you as an athlete to take full and extreme ownership of what you do. Your performance – whether good or bad – lies completely on your shoulders.”