Keeping in line with good health, the Guam Football Association National Training Center announced it will be an entirely smoke-free facility.

“In an effort to promote health and wellness, I support the Executive Committee decision to prohibit smoking at the GFA National Training Center,” Tino San Gil, GFA president, said after the decision was made the GFA executive committee decision.

The decision is in line with world-class stadiums, which have embraced the no-smoking policy.

“It is not uncommon, as the world’s largest football stadiums and facilities that have hosted tournaments and events at the highest level of the sport are also smoke-free and enforce their anti-smoking policies,” San Gil said. “We hope that the local community also will support us through this initiative to continue bettering the athletic environment for all who use the facility – from our youngest athletes in the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League, to our top domestic athletes in the Budweiser Soccer and Bud Light Women’s Soccer Leagues, as well as national team athletes playing in international matches.”

The smoke-free regulation includes a facilitywide ban on all forms of smoking, not limited to cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping, and usage of any other smoking devices.

Top domestic adult and youth leagues continue the 2019-2020 season in mid January. The Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League is scheduled to begin Feb. 8.

Information was provided in a press release.