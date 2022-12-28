The Guam Football Association recently announced job postings for all 3 of its men’s national soccer team programs, the senior men’s team, the under-20s, and the under-17s. Each team is in need of a head coach, an assistant coach and a goalkeeper coach.

According to a release from the association, GFA is offering two different compensation packages.

The first is a full-time coaching contract with the national team program. "The full-time position will entail being assigned to two teams in capacity depending on the best fit cohesively. The compensation for the full-time position will be dependent on coaching license, position within the team, and tenure with GFA as a coach," GFA stated in the release.

The second is a service agreement on per-session basis. "The rate is dependent on coaching license, position and tenure with GFA as a coach," GFA said.

Hiring new national team coaches or renewal of existing coaching contracts is expected around this time of the year, as the World Cup cycle has officially ended and every member association begins charting its path in anticipation of the next. In the biggest and best footballing countries, this occurrence is almost a foregone conclusion with strategic plans being followed, reviewed and measured hand over foot.

For GFA, an FA in existence for less than 50 years, there is a steep learning curve and we have to try to catch up as quickly as possible.

In its most recent Asian Football Confederation matches, the Matao, Guam's men's national team, traveled to Bahrain to play in a two-match playoff against Cambodia for a spot in the Asian Cup qualifying tournament. The Matao, coached by Sang-Hoon Kim, did not advance after two tightly contested matches. Coach Kim, who also serves as the GFA technical director, has his AFC Pro License and has coached professionally in the Chinese Super League as well as the K-League (Korean first division).

There has been no release regarding coach Kim’s role at GFA leading up to the recent release about the coaching vacancies. Usually, an FA will give the public some information about any major decisions made regarding the coaching staff via a press release.

The new vacancies come at a time when Guam football recently ended one four-year strategic plan and, with the help of FIFA consultant Geoff Wilson, began the implementation of another.

Wilson has been commended for assisting GFA with the club development pillar of the strategic plan.

Player development

Member clubs are the heart and soul of Guam football and, as they go, so do the national teams. GFA is trying to get its clubs to grow from just being grassroots entry-level teams into the next phase of player development. In order to help the clubs improve, there has to be a much bigger investment and emphasis on coaching. Where most clubs can currently employ only volunteer coaches, GFA is trying to help clubs find ways to incentivize or pay coaches in the near future.

Guam has never had a local senior men’s national team head coach in our history.

With only one local AFC A licensed coach, Dominic Gadia, and two current A license candidates, myself and Ross Awa, there are only a few of us who could officially be considered for the position.

In order to be a national team head coach you have to have a Pro license or be in the process of obtaining one. This is the standard that has been set by FIFA around the world. There are exceptions that can be made for various reasons, but they aren’t made lightheartedly.

With this in mind, the announcement by GFA seems rather peculiar, but the decision to go local has its merit.

No World Cup winning team has had a foreign coach in charge when they’ve lifted the trophy. That being said, Guam currently is ranked 206 in the world and qualifying for the World Cup is still a few years away.

Both the U17 and U20 boys teams will be looking to prepare for their respective AFC FIFA competitions. These teams are the literal pathways for local boys to get into the full senior team one day and these experiences are key to their development.

These boys will need coaches who can verbally tell them what needs to be done, as well as demonstrate what is needed. Demonstrations are a big part of coaching sessions and players will learn better if they are shown what is expected in a session. Especially for younger kids who look up to their coaches and see them as inspirations, coaches being able to execute specific techniques goes a long way.

This announcement is a big step for GFA.

More details would be useful to get the entire picture of the current landscape, but maybe more will be coming out in the near future. As 2023 is the start of a new World Cup cycle and it is also a competition year for the East Asian Football Federation, of which Guam is a part, the Guam men’s team should be looking forward to a busy year of friendlies and official matches.

Hopefully, that means more matches in front of our home crowd as the Matao has had some decent success playing on island. As this past World Cup has shown, Asia is on the rise and just about anything is possible with proper planning and investment.

If Guam can work to improve the player pathway with improved coaching and consistent support from the FA, the sky is the limit for the men’s and the women’s national teams.