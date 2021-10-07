Leadership at the Guam Football Association is coming up for a vote with seven individuals verified by the electoral committee as eligible for the Oct. 20 election at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The Electoral Committee has sent confirmation letters to the following candidates:

• GFA president: Valentino San Gil (incumbent); Robert J. Torres

• GFA senior vice president: George Lai; Jason Cunliffe

• GFA junior vice president: Joseph Cepeda (incumbent); Dr. Nathaniel Berg

• Executive committee at-large member: Craig Wade

GFA General Secretary Marvin Iseke thanked the candidates for their submission.

“It takes a great deal of personal dedication as a GFA executive and Executive Committee member, which are all non-paid, volunteer-based positions,” he said. “It is our hope that all individuals seeking election as a GFA executive and Executive Committee member have the best interests of Guam football at heart to further advance the sport and Guam’s standing in all aspects domestically and internationally.”

The process will be overseen by the GFA Electoral Committee, an independent body of members voted in.

With two candidates confirmed for each executive position (GFA president, senior vice president, and junior vice president, the election will follow the procedure stipulated in GFA statutes.

A total of 13 member clubs comprises the GFA Congress and each club holds one vote. The 13 member clubs, in the order as they appear in the GFA Statutes, are: Crushers SC, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, ASC Trust Islanders FC, Quality Distributors SC, Sidekick SC, NAPA Rovers FC, Southern Cobras, Southern Heat, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Tigers SC, Tumon Typhoons FC, Wings FC, and the Guam Shipyard Wolverines SC.

Five other At-Large Executive Committee members will complete their four-year terms in 2023 and will be eligible to run for re-election during that year’s election. The five At-Large Executive Committee members are Fred Alig II, Tina Esteves, Duane Pahl, Joseph “Joe” Roberto, and Gian Tenorio.

